2021 has been a rather tumultuous year for the film industry, with Covid wreaking havoc and cinemas shutting down films have had to find another way to reach audiences. With filmmakers going the OTT route, a few have chosen to hold on and get their companies out in theaters. One of these films was Sooryavanshi. Being Bollywood’s first grand prix release in 2021, the Akshay Kumar star had high expectations, which ultimately lived up to the hype.

Now with Sooryavanshi drawing in Rs. 196 cr. at the box office, the film managed to become the biggest grosser of the year. Thanks to this, Akshay Kumar made his first entry into the list of actors whose films became the biggest earners of that year. Interestingly, at the top of the list is Salman Khan who has seen 9 of his films emerge as the biggest earners in their respective years, while Aamir Khan has 7 and Shah Rukh Khan has 5.

Despite the fact that Akshay Kumar remains one of the most bankable players today, it is interesting to note that Sooryavanshi ranks as his first biggest rude that got him into this club. Besides Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman, the list also includes Amitabh Bachchan with 6 outings, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor with 4 outings each among others.

For the full list see the link below
https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/box-office-collections/highest-grossing-actors-year/

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection, Sooryavanshi Movie Review

Keywords : Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Corona Virus, Coronavirus, COVID, Covid-19, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sooryavanshi