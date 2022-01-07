Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94 – NBC New York

Legendary actor, activist, filmmaker and ambassador Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, sources close to the family told NBC News on Friday.

During a pioneering and remarkable film career that spanned more than seven decades, Poitier made history as the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies in the Field”.

Other classics throughout Poitier’s seven-decade Hollywood career included roles in “Porgy and Bess”, “A Raisin in the Sun”, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, “To Sir, With Love” and Uptown Saturday. Night.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Throughout his career, Poitier has been an activist for racial and social justice. He turned down roles he said were based on offensive racial stereotypes, instead crafting a long list of compelling roles as he rose to a major Hollywood star and box office draw.

Few movie stars, black or white, have had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before Poitier, the son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas, no black actor had a sustained career as a lead actor or could get a movie produced based on his own star power. Before Poitier, few black actors were allowed to break the stereotypes of insect-eyed servants and smiling entertainers. Before Poitier, Hollywood filmmakers rarely tried to tell a black story.

Debates about diversity in Hollywood inevitably turn to the history of Poitier. With her beautiful flawless face; intense gaze and disciplined style, he was for years not only the most popular black movie star, but the only one.

I made films when the only other black in the field was the shoe shiner, he recalls in a Newsweek interview in 1988. I was kind of the lonely guy in town.

An icon of the golden age: the life of Sidney Poitier in pictures

His calling brought him similar burdens to other historical figures such as Jackie Robinson and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. He was subjected to bigotry from whites and accusations of compromise from the black community. Poitier was held, and held, to standards well above its white peers.

Fame failed to protect Poitier from racism and condescension. He struggled to find accommodation in Los Angeles and was followed by the Ku Klux Klan when it visited Mississippi in 1964, shortly after three civil rights activists were murdered there. In interviews, reporters often ignored his work and instead asked him about the race and current events.

I am an artist, a man, American, contemporary, he said at a press conference in 1967. I am a bunch of things, so I would like you to give me the due respect.

Poitier was not as politically engaged as his friend and contemporary Harry Belafonte, resulting in occasional conflicts between them. But he took part in the 1963 March on Washington and other civil rights events, and as an actor he stood up for himself and risked his career. He refused to sign loyalty oaths in the 1950s, when Hollywood banned suspected Communists, and turned down roles he found offensive.

Almost all of the job advertisements reflected the stereotypical perception of blacks that had infected the whole consciousness of the country, he recalled. I came with an inability to do these things. It just wasn’t in me. I had chosen to use my work as a reflection of my values.

Born prematurely in Miami on a family trip, Poitier grew up in the Bahamas as a dual US-Bahamian citizen, then returned to the United States, where he began his acting career in New York City.

Later in his career he moved behind the camera to direct several films, including Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder’s comedy “Stir Crazy”, the western “Buck and the Preacher”, – in which he also co-starred with Harry Belafonte – and “Uptown Saturday Night.”

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was also awarded the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

He served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan for a decade from 1997 to 2007.

In recent years, a new generation has known him thanks to Oprah Winfrey, who chose The Measure of a Man for her book club. Meanwhile, he praised the rise of black stars such as Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Danny Glover: It’s like the cavalry is coming to relieve the troops! You can’t imagine how happy I am, he said.

Poitier has received numerous honorary awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute and a Special Oscar in 2002, the same night the black performers won both awards for Best Acting, Washington for Training Day and Halle Berry for Monsters Ball.

I will always sue you, Sidney, Washington, who previously presented the honorary award to Poitier, said during his acceptance speech. I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing that I prefer to do, sir, nothing that I prefer to do.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus and six daughters. Poitier also has eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report