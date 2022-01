Hollywood pays tribute to Sidney Poitier

September 15, 1980: Sidney Poitier, American actor and director. Hollywood’s first true black star, his films include Something of Value in 1957, Lilies of the Field in 1963 and In the Heat of the Night in 1967. He directed Stir Crazy in 1980. (Photo by Evening Standard / Getty Images) Photo: Standard Evening (Getty Images) The death of legendary actor Sidney Poitier resonated throughout Hollywood. The Bahamian Foreign Minister announced his death at the age of 94. Poitier was the Oscar winning star of films like A raisin in the sun, The provocateurs, To sir, with love, In the heat of the Night, Guess who’s coming to dinner and Field lilies, for which he became the first black actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor. As expected for someone of his stature, tributes are pouring in. Oprah Winfrey, who was very close to Poitier, released a statement on Twitter who read in part, My Honor for Loving Him as a Mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of Wisdom. The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life. Billy Dee Williams tweeted, You were an incredibly beautiful and kind soul who changed the lives of so many and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were there, and we will miss you. RIP my dear. Jeffrey Wright wrote, Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love. Full-fledged EGOT winning legend Whoopi Goldberg posted the lyrics to To Sir, with Love, writing If You Went Heaven I Would Write Across The Sky In Letters That Would Rise A Thousand Feet High. Sirwith Love. Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars Questlove posted a photo of Poitier from Let’s do it again to Instagram, writing in part, You already know I can spit out paragraphs about what his activism stood for, especially at a time when his accolades were occurring in the Civil Rights era, but this is more of a personal reflection because of the connection his 70s films made to me and my family. Rest in peace. And thank you. Poitiers’ legacy spans the entire industry with filmmakers like Will Packer and Tyler Perry, as well as actors Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Josh Gad all releasing tributes. The passing of Sidney Poitiers will leave the world feeling a lot less beautiful and worthy.

