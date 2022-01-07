David Bowies Catskills Music Creation Residency

Sometime after bassist and singer Gail Ann Dorsey started performing with David Bowie in 1995, the rocker asked where she lived. She told her new boss that she lived in County Ulster, which of course is home to Woodstock, the famous town with the enduring legacy of the 1960s.

Bowie replied: Why are you living up there with all those old hippies? she remembers, laughing.

And I told him, Because I’m one of those old hippies. He teased me for years about living here, and to my knowledge, he had never really spent time here.

Years later, Bowie was recording his 2002 Heathen album at Allaire Studios in Shokan, just outside Woodstock, and he contacted Dorsey to tell her he was nearby.

All of a sudden Davids said to me, I’m in Allaire and it’s amazing, and then he fell in love with the place, Dorsey said. And I said, who’s the old hippie now? When he finally found a place here, I finally got to tease him.

Dorsey believes it was longtime Bowies producer Tony Visconti who introduced her to Allaire, and it was the mountain top recording studio with stunning views that ignited Bowies’ passion for Catskill Mountains and the Hudson Valley.





Bowie and his wife, model Iman, bought property in County Ulster, and ultimately built a home for them and their daughter in the area.

Bowies’ legacy as a musician resonates globally. And as the world remembers him on what would have been his 75th birthday on Saturday, January 8, the creative impact this region and its artist community have had on his music cannot be overstated.

It’s that spirituality that everyone was looking for, I think he found a lot of it here, said Greg Gattine, program director and morning host at Radio Woodstock / WDST / 100.1 FM, who saw Bowie perform in direct about 20 times. He found a home, business, and community in downtown New York City. I think in raising his daughter he discovered that this (the Hudson Valley) was a real spiritual place.

Then we were a bunch of Ziggys: Ulster dwellers play with Bowie

Not only did he fall in love with Allaire, Bowie also found several members of the group in the Hudson Valley.

In addition to Dorsey, Bowie included Ulster County drummer Zachary Alford and guitarist Gerry Leonard as band members. It hosted Ulster County bassist Tony Levin, longtime band member Peter Gabriels, to play on Heathen. Wappingers Falls bassist John Regan, a member of the band Peter Framptons for years, performed on the 1993 Bowies album Black Tie White Noise and on the recording of Dancing in the Street which Bowie and Mick Jagger recorded and released as music video played on Live Aid in 1985.

Bowie and his band gave an intimate performance in front of hundreds of people at The Chance in Poughkeepsie in August 2003 as a special warm-up for what ended up being Bowie’s last world tour.

The impact Bowie left on the Hudson Valley, and vice versa, crystallized in the most nuanced way.

Allaire Studios owner Randall Wallace recalls chatting with Bowie about Albert Camus’ myth of Sisyphus and historian, playwright and activist Howard Zinn. When Bowie saw Wallace at the Cucina restaurant in Woodstock, he made a point of stopping to say hello.

Wallace said one morning during the Heathen sessions, Bowie took him to the recording center to show him his favorite places to hang out and where he liked to write.

When the artist is excited to be here and has to take the owner around, it’s not common, but there are times when you can say it means a lot to them, he said.

Wallace is an avid reader and Allaire is home to thousands of his books, which Wallace says left a big impression on Bowie as well. He said: We have an eternal bond.

Bowie, who stayed in the accommodation provided by Allaire during Heathen’s check-in, did not lead the life of a rowdy rocker. We know there were times he might have fallen asleep a bit early, he said.

The recording at Allaire, it seems, also prompted Bowie to purchase a mountainous property adjacent to the land the studio was on. Wallace said he got a phone call from Bowie long after recording there, and the musician discussed water access and wind management on a Catskill Mountain peak.

Look out you rock n rollers: Looking for a drum machine

Bowies’ musical bond with the Hudson Valley grew stronger on a summer day after receiving an email from Leonard. The guitarist had learned that his boss was in Ulster, and Leonard asked him to come over for coffee.

Bowie called Leonard, who has a home recording studio, and asked if he had a drum machine. This prompted Bowie to get into his rental car with a map and drive to Leonard’s house for the first of three songwriting sessions. The result was three new songs, two of which ended up on Bowies’ 25th album, The Next Day.

Upon arriving for his first visit, Bowie seemed satisfied with his navigation skills.

It was just David, it wasn’t David and a limo driver or David and a security guy, Leonard said. It was just David in a car. There had been no fanfare. It was just him.

Leonard believes Bowie was so fascinated with the Hudson Valley and the Catskills as it provided privacy while keeping him connected to an artist community.

He didn’t like stories, Leonard said. He liked things to be simple and straightforward. He liked to work. He liked to be creative and inspired. He liked to be around art.

Dorsey, Leonard, and Alford each described Bowie as someone who loved living in New York City. But, says Alford, inevitably, you will go up to the Hudson Valley, because it is the treasure that New York possesses. It is the beautiful mountains and the countryside.

Time Can Change Me: The Bowie Call

So how would these three Ulster County residents describe the experience of making music with the legendary singer-songwriter?

Dorsey, who has also starred with Lenny Kravitz and Gwen Stefani, was first contacted by Bowie in 1995, six years after seeing her star on a UK TV show. He later told her that he had kept it in mind all these years for the right project. She would continue to play with him for about two decades.

It was easy, she said of playing music with Bowie. It all seemed really easy because he encouraged you to be yourself.

Alford, who played with Bruce Springsteen, B-52s, Billy Joel and currently plays with the Psychedelic Furs, was referred to Bowie by another drummer who had previously played with Bowie.

Being a musician is Alford’s job, he said, but with Bowie, I happen to like this music, and I like the guy who sings right off the bat. So I was just as happy as a clam.

Leonard, who plays with Suzanne Vega, was recording years ago in the same New York studio where Bowie worked. A mutual friend who worked with Bowie asked Leonard to add some of his atmospheric, layered guitar playing to a song Bowie was recording, Shadow Man. And that set the stage for Leonard to play on Heathen, join Bowies’ band, and become his Music Director for the Reality Tour and DVD, and The Next Day album.

When you were on stage with David he just brought this whole new level of performance and energy, Leonard said. He was doing things on a large scale and he wasn’t afraid to take risks.

And why do we Bowie listeners find him so compelling?

For me, originally it was the image, the visual part of it, that really struck me as something from another world, said Gattine of Radio Woodstock.

And then the material, which is endless. The themes of these crazy characters, these isolated and lonely people lost in space, people who don’t match a lot of people, it gave them a home.

He continued: The whole idea of ​​David Bowie as a transsexual freak made a lot of people feel like they weren’t alone in the world anymore, that they had someone they could relate to, they had something they could relate to, which is important, especially for a young teenager, and even later in life. These themes are constant. Bowie has always been about this and this power bigger than us.

