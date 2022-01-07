Kangana gets trolled for viral video, Alia flexes handsome Ranbir’s photographic skills





There’s a lot going on in Garland City and it can be quite difficult to keep up with the latest updates. Hence, we bring you the best Bollywood news every day to help you with your daily fix. Today, too, a lot has happened in Bollywood. Actress Alia bhatt treated his fans with images captured by Ranbir Kapoor while Kangana Ranaut made the headlines of her viral video. Bollywood celebrities remember the late actor Irrfan Khan and the shooting of Tiger 3 has been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Here are all the top news from the Hindi entertainment industry: Irrfan Khan On the 55th anniversary of Irrfan Khan’s birth, Bollywood remembered the deceased legend and shared heartfelt notes. Anil kapoor , Shilpa shetty , Anushka sharma and others took to Instagram to remember the iconic star who left for her heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. Kangana Ranaut Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest video left everyone upset. In the viral video, the Tighteningwe see an actress posing with a pastry with her mouth wide open, then keeping it on the set. While Kangana didn’t take a bite, netizens still criticized her for putting it near her mouth. One user wrote: “Please don’t put this in the tray for others to eat this.” Another commented, “Great. She contaminated it by touching it and breathing on it and now someone else is going to eat it. Disgusting.” Alia bhatt Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gave her fans some beautiful photos from her recent vacation which her partner Ranbir Kapoor clicked on. Alia took to Instagram to share photos and wrote, “I am nonchalantly showing off my boyfriend’s photographic skills.” Tiger 3 The Delhi calendar of Salman khan and Katrina kaif ‘s Tiger 3 has been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and fear of Omicron. The schedule was to start on January 12 for 15 days. It will now be planned and executed later. Kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor shared her greedy Whatsapp conversation with the producer Rhea Kapoor on Instagram today. They were seen discussing desserts. Kareena seemed confused as to what she wanted to eat, so the duo decided to go ahead with “hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream”. Sharing it, she wrote: “I love these conversations.” Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with BFF Rhea Kapoor; this is what they are talking about Follow us @ZoomTV if you don’t want to miss the latest entertainment industry updates.

