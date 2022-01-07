TV will be enthusiastic in 2022 | Entertainment

Entertainment
TV will be enthusiastic in 2022
Welcome to 2022, or as the internet calls it, Season 3 of 2020.
Whatever the New Year has in store for you, there is one bright spot you can rely on and hopefully this isn’t your quick Covid test: New TV.
While everything here doesn’t have a release date just yet, here’s a look at what we expect to be some of the notable newcomers and more.
Based on true stories
The year 2021 has been a year of give and take for shows based on real events. For every intellectual and emotional gift like “Dopesick” from Hulu, there was an “Impeachment: American Crime Story”. What does 2022 have in store for television ripped off the headlines? Let’s take a closer look:
“Pam & Tommy” (February 2, Hulu) – The eight-part series tells the story of how the sex tape of actress and model Pamela Anderson and Motley Cre drummer Tommy Lee was stolen and then sold without their consent. A new trailer came out this week.
“Invent Anna” (February 11, Netflix) – Creator and producer Shonda Rhimes explores the history of the infamous convicted crook Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a wealthy German heiress.
“The Thing About Pam” (March 8, NBC) – Rene Zellweger produces and stars in this Dateline investigative series into the 2011 Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) murder and the twists and turns that led to the conviction of Pam Hupp (Zellweger).
“The Dropout” (March 3, Hulu) – In this limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos, the failed blood test start-up. Holmes was convicted this week on four counts of investor fraud.
“The First Lady” (Showtime) – Viola davis. Michelle Pfeiffer. Gillian Anderson. Yes.
“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (March, HBO) – Magic Johnson may not be excited about this show, but a lot of people are. From Adam McKay (director of “The Big Short” and “Vice”), the show is about Johnson’s rise to legendary status and the determination of Lakers owner Jerry Buss to build a basketball legacy -ball.
“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) – Sure, there’s no shortage of Dahmer stories told over the years, but this one from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, starring Evan Peters, promises to explore aspects of this serial killer’s story that haven’t never been explored before, like the white privilege and incompetence of the police that kept Dahmer escaping consequences for so long.
“Love and Death” (HBO Max) – This David E. Kelley limited series tells the story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a Texan housewife, practitioner and ax murderer.
Budget busters
For an overview of projects that have executives opening their piggy banks, I give the floor to Brian Lowry of CNN:
“In the streaming game, you either grab attention (and subscribers), or you die, which explains the ‘No courage, no glory’ investment in great fantasy series. To be sure, two slated for this year come with just about the strongest pedigrees the medium can offer, which will only reinforce questions of whether they live up to the hype.
‘House of the Dragon’ (no premiere date, HBO) – Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”, “The Crown”) is part of the set of this prequel to “Game of Thrones”, which takes place 200 years before the flagship series, based on the book “Fire & Blood” by George RR Martin. The series follows a battle for power (what else?) During the Targaryen dynasty, so yes there will be dragons, and yes there will be blood.
“The Lord of the Rings” (September 2, Amazon) – Like “House of the Dragon”, the Amazon series will be a prequel, set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” by JRR Tolkien. Additionally, Amazon isn’t shy about saying that the show is going to be extremely expensive – with an announced budget of between $ 400 million and $ 500 million – with Amazon’s chief programming officer. Jennifer salke telling the Hollywood Reporter last year, “It’s a full season of a huge world-building show. The number is a sexy headline or crazy headline that’s fun to click on, but [the budget] is really building the infrastructure of what will support the entire series. Amazon also took the somewhat unusual decision to announce the premiere date 13 months in advance to better build the rhythm of the arrival of the show. Whether this will be the only series to rule the fall remains to be seen. “
Wonderful ambitions
Lowry also lets his geek flag fly when previewing Marvel’s shows for Disney +:
“Following a quartet of series that started with ‘WandaVision’ and ended less memorably with ‘Hawkeye,’ Disney has another flock of shows coming to its streaming service. But unlike the salvo of Opening that featured well-known characters from the Avengers, this bundle reaches a lesser-known second level of comic book heroes, marking an expansion of its universe.
“She-Hulk” – Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) will only play two roles this time around as the main character, who in the comics gained her powers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. It’s not easy being green, but this one might be the easiest one to sell for the Disney + marketing team.
“Knight of the Moon” – Basically, Marvel’s response to Batman (although some fans scowl at the comparison), Oscar Isaac will play the caped character, introduced as a villain in the 1970s. Gaining powers during a trip to Egypt , he’s definitely got the coolest costume in the bunch.
‘Mrs. Wonder’ – The teenage hero of this new series, a Pakistani-American played by Iman Vellani, will appear in the sequel to “Captain Marvel” “The Wonders” next year after being introduced in this origin story. “
TV to be determined
Have you ever heard of a show and thought to yourself, “I’m going to love this or hate this?” ” Here we are.
“How I Met Your Father” (January 18, Hulu) – I watch my love of “How I Met Your Mother” that this show is based on the same way some women my age look at, say, low rise jeans: I liked that back then. But now I’m older, wiser, I like to breathe deeply, and realize that my hip bones deserve better than tattooed with an incredibly awkward tan line. All that to say that I’m not sure this formula even aged as well as jeans with a half-inch zipper.
“Bel-Air” (February 13, Peacock) – Based on trailer, there might be nothing fresh about this reboot of the ’90s Will Smith show except in the context of “what in the fresh hell”. But I haven’t seen a screener, so I’m firmly in Camp Skeptical until more information becomes available.
“Halo” (Paramount Plus) – The trailer for this video game adaptation starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief seems expansive and expensive. So much so that I wondered if this show served caviar for its starter and Pop-Tarts for dinner, if you know what I mean. But that was enough to keep me curious about this long-awaited project.
“A league apart” (Amazon) – This series based on the beloved film has come a long way and still doesn’t have a premiere date, but I would be lying if I said my heart didn’t count on its success. I love this movie so much that my dog’s name is Dottie. Our family dressed up as peaches for Halloween. Please don’t spoil this, Amazon.
These could be really good
From “Framing Britney Spears” to “Cheer,” docuseries have been on the rise in recent years, with many succeeding in breaking through a cluttered content realm and capturing people’s attention. Here are four that I plan to do just that.
“We need to talk about Cosby” (January 30, Showtime) – W. Kamau Bell’s four-part docuseries explore the many layers of Bill Cosby’s rise and fall.
“Janet Jackson” (January 28, Lifetime / A&E) – The two-night documentary is billed as “The Definitive Story About Janet Jackson” and is sure to spark a conversation as the star opens up about her private life in a way we’ve never seen before.
“The Kardashians” (Hulu) – A vague trailer for this new Kardashian project was released on New Years Day and while it reveals very little, you can count that this new family show that redefined celebrity-reality won’t go unnoticed .
“Secrets of Playboy” (January 24, F&E) – This 10-hour documentary penetrates the walls of the Playboy empire, because even the company made famous for revealing everything still has secrets.
More grade choices
So many shows, so little time to think of clever subcategories. Here are the rest of the best ones:
“Someone Somewhere” (January 16, HBO Max) Bridget Everett stars in this heart-warming comedy that sounds full of messages of wellness and self-reflection – my favorite combo, after orange juice and Prosecco.
“The Old Man” (FX) – Production on this series has ceased under the Jeff Bridges name fight against cancer, but production has resumed, as has the anticipation of drama about a former CIA agent who discovers he has pending business. Bridges is joined by John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat.
“The Plumbers of the White House” (HBO) – “Veep” executive producer David Mandel directs this five-part political mini-series in which Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson play the masterminds of Watergate G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt, who, as HBO puts it, “have accidentally overthrown the presidency they were trying to protect. “
“The Afterparty” (January 28, Apple TV +) – Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind “The Lego Movie,” bring their comedy sense to this comedy about a deadly high school reunion.
“The Golden Age” (January 24, HBO) – This Julian Fellowes series has been in the works for about a decade, so it was appropriately taped for the last mention in our preview. Cynthia Nixon is once again featured on a show about women in New York City, but this time it’s set in the late 1800s and likely won’t feature Cosmos or a controversial Peloton scene. Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Dene Benton are also on the bill.
