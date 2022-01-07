Bollywood actor Sonu Soods’ nomination as Punjab state icon suppressed by ECI





Chandigarh, first published Jan 7, 2022, 9:02 p.m. IST

In a development that is viewed from different political angles, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday withdrew Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as the state icon of Punjab. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju confirmed the development to the media and said Soods’ appointment was withdrawn on January 4. Sood supported her younger sister Malvika Sood Sachar who announced that she would run in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. To be the state icon of the ICE, we need a person who is apolitical and without any affiliation or association with any political party, its activities or its politicians. We therefore recommended its removal as a status icon, which the ECI approved. I spoke to Sood and communicated to him. We also thanked him for the wonderful trip we had, Raju said, adding that a written communication in this regard had also been sent to the actor. In recent days, Sood had visited the Punjab several times and met with political figures, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani President Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal. Read also: Election of Uttarakhand 2022: the AAP announces the first list of candidates, 24 names in the running A report on The Indian Express quoted Karuna Raju as saying the decision was made after hearing some media reports about the actor’s recent encounters with political figures. In recent days, Sood had visited the Punjab several times and met with political figures, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani President Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal. He also held a press conference a few weeks ago to announce that his sister Malvika Sood Sachar would participate in the Moga polls. Recently, he was camping in the constituency and visiting villages with his sister for his campaign, the report added. The election commission’s appointment of Sonu Soods as the state icon of Punjab came after his hard work during the lockdown to help migrant workers across the country return home safely. Apart from that, Sonu Sood had also donated food, shelter and PPE kits to those in need. Last updated Jan 7, 2022 9:11 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/top-stories/punjab-elections-2022-bollywood-actor-sonu-sood-s-appointment-as-state-icon-of-punjab-removed-by-eci-dnm-r5cj6q The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos