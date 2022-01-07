



Top line Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his role in Field lilies, died Thursday evening at the age of 94. Actor, director and author Sidney Poitier (Photo by Joan Adlen / Gettiy Images)

Highlights Poitier died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, said Clint Watson, press secretary to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas. Forbes via email, adding that he had been in pain for some time. Poitier has demonstrated outstanding performances as an actor, director and producer for decades in Hollywood, becoming a pioneer for black artists. Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his lead role in Field lilies have a former military who helps East German nuns build a new chapel, he was the first black actor to win this award and it wasn’t until almost 40 years later that a second black actor won it. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Hollywood’s first black movie star has received critical acclaim for her films throughout her career A square of blue, to sir, with love and In the heat of the Night, among others. Key context Poitier was born in Miami in 1927 for parents who were tomato growers. He grew up in the Bahamas before moving to New York at age 16. He lied about his age and fought in the military for a year during WWII. After leaving the military, he found a job at the American Negro Theater. He became a celebrity for his on-screen the roles who examined the lives of black Americans in the 1950s and 1960s. Such roles were rare during a time when America was undergoing social change in the context of the civil rights movement. In a 1967 interview he said: The kind of nigger played on screen was always negative, buffoons, clowns, hanging out butlers, really misfits. That was the context when I arrived 20 years ago and I chose not to be complicit in stereotypes, NBC News reported. I want people to feel when they leave the theater that life and human beings are worth it, he added. It’s my only philosophy on the photos I take. In addition to acting, Poitier was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus and his six daughters. Further reading Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and first black Hollywood movie star, dies at 94 (CNN) Sidney Poitier, pioneering Hollywood icon who broke barriers for black actors, dies at 94 (NBC News)

