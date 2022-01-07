Sidney Poitier, Hollywood legend who was first black man to win Oscar for best actor, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the legendary star who was the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor has died at the age of 94, Bahamian Foreign Secretary Fred Mitchell confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Mitchell was informed of Poitier’s death by the family but had no further details.

Poitier, who held dual American and Bahamian citizenship, was “an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,” Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in his statement. Facebook page.

The life of Poitier is a series of “firsts”. In 1958, he was the first black actor nominated for the Oscars for best actor for his role of escape chained to Tony Curtis in “The Defiant Ones”.



When it was nominated again in 1964, for “Lilies of the Field”, it won the Oscar. He wasn’t only the first black actor to do so, he remained the only one until 2002.

He was also the first black man to kiss a white woman in a 1965 movie, “A Patch of Blue”.

He has delivered memorable performances in films such as “In the Heat of the Night”, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, “To Sir, with Love” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”.

Poitier was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom – the country’s highest civilian honor – by Barack Obama in 2009.

Actor Sidney Poitier receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on August 12, 2009.



“Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace”, Obama tweeted Friday, “revealing the power of cinema to bring us together. It also opened the doors to a generation of actors.”

Poitier told CBS News that his career choices were less about being “the first” and more about portraying his characters. He wouldn’t, he said Lesley Stahl in 2013, play as someone immoral or cruel. “If you walk through my career, you’ll find that I haven’t. I never have.”

“I didn’t enter the world of cinema to be symbolized by someone else’s vision,” Poitier told Stahl. He said he would not take any part “that reflects negatively on my father, my mother and my values.

“My dad was a tomato farmer. There’s the line that says he or she worked his or her fingers to the bone, well, that’s my dad. And he was a really good man. “

The youngest of seven children, Sidney Poitier was born three months premature while his Bahamian parents were in Miami selling tomatoes.

Not knowing if he would survive, his father bought a small coffin, while his mother consulted a palm reader.

“The lady took his hand and started talking to my mother, ‘Don’t worry about your son. He will survive,'” Poitier recalls. “And these are her words, she said, ‘He will walk with kings.'”

And it came true, “Everything she said, including walking with kings, yeah.”

President Joe Biden was among those who paid tribute to Poitier following the news of his death. In a statement, he said:

“Sidney was more than one of the best actors in our history. His iconic performances in films like The provocateurs, A raisin in the sun, Guess who’s coming to dinner, and In the heat of the Night held a mirror to America’s racial attitudes in the 1950s and 1960s. With unwavering grandeur and poise – her singular warmth, depth and stature onscreen – Sidney helped open the hearts of millions of people and changed the way America saw itself. “

Poitier’s close friend Harry Belafonte released a statement on Friday, calling the iconic actor a “partner in trying to make this world a little better.”

“For over 80 years Sidney and I laughed and cried and did as much silly thing as we could,” he wrote. “He was really my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a lot better.”

Posts honoring Poitier flooded social media, with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman calling him “my inspiration, my beacon, my friend” and Oprah Winfrey praising him as a “friend. Brother. Confident. Teacher of wisdom.”

“No words can describe how your work has radically changed my life,” wrote Viola Davis, another Oscar winner. “The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity that you brought to your roles showed us that we as black people matter !!!”

Actor Jeffrey Wright called him “a magnificent, gracious, warm and truly royal man.”

