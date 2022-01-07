Sidney Poitier, first black man to win Oscar for best actor, dies at 94 – CBS Los Angeles





HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier has died, according to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas. Poitier was 94 years old. In a Facebook post, Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he felt at odds upon hearing the news of Poitiers’ passing. READ MORE: Pan-African Film and Arts Festival postponed due to COVID We have lost an icon; a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure, Cooper wrote on Facebook. I was in conflict with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of Sir Sindey’s passing [sic] Poitiers. Sadness that he is no longer there to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he has done so much to show the world that those of the most humble can change the world and that we have given him his flowers as he was with us. A cause of death or where the actor died was not given. Poitier was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Les lys des champs in 1963, and retained that distinction until 2002. He was also the first black man to kiss a white woman in a 1965 film. A stain of blue. Poitier was also known for his roles as Mark Thackeray in To Sir With Love, Detective Virgil Tibbs in The Heat of the Night and as a socialite black groom in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. The legendary actor was Hollywood’s first black movie star and his legendary career paved a path that would be followed by actors like Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and others who refused to let the color of their skin dictate the roles they played. In the 1970s he began working behind the camera, dividing his time between directing and theater for the next three decades. READ MORE: Cal State Fullerton to begin spring semester with distance learning In 2002, he received an Honorary Oscar for his Lifetime Achievement. That same night, Washington became the second black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, and Halle Berry became the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. I came here at a time when this Hollywood you know was not the Hollywood here when I arrived, Poitier said. He became a director, activist and ambassador, was made an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire and received an honor from the Kennedy Center. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2009. Poitier had dual citizenship in the United States and the Bahamas, where he grew up the youngest of seven children, and then served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He is survived by his wife Joanna and his six daughters. NO MORE NEWS: LAUSD test positivity rises to 13.5% This is breaking news. More information will be added as we go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2022/01/07/sidney-poitier-dead-94/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos