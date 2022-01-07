Hollywood Walmart reopens after 2 days of COVID clean-up and replenishment – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) A Walmart store in Hollywood is now reopening after temporarily closing for massive cleaning and restocking.

The store, at 301 S. State Rd 7, closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan.5, to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and disinfect the building.

It reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Everything was done for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of clients we serve daily, and with advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts, the company said in a statement.

The temporary closure of this store and nearly 60 other U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots is part of an ongoing program launched by the company amid the omicron outbreak.

In light of the increase in positive cases, Walmart said it was following CDC guidelines, which include fully vaccinated people wearing masks in indoor public places in high or high transmission counties.

Broward is listed by the CDC as a high transmission county.

Walmart has more than 4,700 locations in the United States in total.