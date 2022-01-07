Sidney Poitier, first black man to win Oscar for best actor, dies aged 94

Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers as the first black Oscar winner for best actor and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement has died at the age of 94.

He was known for his roles in To Sir, with Love, The Defiant Ones and GuessWho's Coming for Dinner He battled poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first black actors to be recognized in major roles by the general public.

The actor’s death was confirmed by Eugène Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Bahamas Department of Foreign Affairs, where Poitier grew up.

Poitier created a distinguished cinematic legacy with three films in 1967 at a time when apartheid prevailed throughout much of the United States.

In Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, he played a black man with a white fiancee and In the Heat of the Night, he was Virgil Tibbs, a black police officer facing racism during a murder investigation.

He also played a tough school teacher in London that year in To Sir, With Love.

The 2014 Oscars celebrated Poitier’s historic Oscar and he was there to present the award for best director. ( Reuters: Lucy Nicholson )

Poitier had won the Oscar for best historical actor for Lilies of the Field in 1963, as a handyman who helps German nuns build a chapel in the desert.

Five years earlier, Poitier had been the lead actor’s first Oscar nominated black man for his role in The Defiant Ones.

His character of Tibbs from In the Heat of the Night was immortalized in two sequels They Call Me Mister Tibbs! in 1970 and The Organization in 1971 and became the basis for the television series In the Heat of the Night starring Carroll O’Connor and Howard Rollins.

His other classic films from this era included A Patch of Blue in 1965 in which his character befriended a blind white girl, The Blackboard Jungle and A Raisin in the Sun, which Poitier also played on Broadway.

Tributes poured in from celebrities and politicians, including Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. who said the whole country was “in mourning” and ordered the Bahamian flag to be half-masted “in our homes and in our embassies around the world”.

“Even as we cry, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and director, an entrepreneur, a civil and human rights activist and, most recently, a diplomat,” he said. .

Hollywood figures were also among those celebrating Poitier’s legacy.

“If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high. To Sir with Love Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach the stars,” award-winning actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg wrote on Twitter.

“The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity that you brought to your roles showed us that we as black people matter !!!” tweeted Viola Davis, winner of the an Oscar.

Poitier was born in Miami on February 20, 1927 and raised on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and received only one year of schooling.

He battled poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first black actors to be known and accepted in major roles by the general public.

Poitier chose his roles carefully, burying the old Hollywood idea that black actors could only appear in humiliating contexts as shoe shiners, conductors, and housekeepers.

“I love you, I respect you, I imitate you,” Denzel Washington, another Oscar winner, once said in Poitier at a public ceremony.

As a director, Poitier worked with his friend Harry Belafonte and Bill Cosby in Uptown Saturday Night in 1974 and Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in Stir Crazy from the 1980s.

From theater to the big screen

Poitier grew up in the tiny Bahamian village of Cat Island and Nassau before moving to New York City at age 16, lying about his age to sign up for a short stint in the military, then working odd jobs including dishwasher, while taking the comedy. Classes.

The young actor had his first break when he met the casting director of the American Negro Theater.

He was an understudy in Days of Our Youth and took over when star Belafonte, who would also go on to become a pioneering black actor, fell ill.

Poitier found success on Broadway in Anna Lucastain 1948 and, two years later, got her first film role in No Way Outwith Richard Widmark.

In all, he starred in over 50 films and made nine, starting in 1972 with Buck and the Preacherin which he co-starred with Belafonte.

In 1992 Poitier received the American Film Institute’s Award of Excellence, the most prestigious honor after the Oscar, joining laureates such as Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Fred Astaire, James Cagney and Orson Welles.

The then president, Barack Obama, presented Poitier with the Medal of Freedom in 2009. ( Reuters: Jason Reed )

“I also have to give thanks to an elderly Jewish waiter who took the time to help a young black dishwasher learn to read,” Poitier told the audience.

“I can’t tell you his name. I never knew it. But I read pretty well now.”

In 2002, an honorary Oscar recognized “his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being”.

Poitier married actress Joanna Shimkus, his second wife, in the mid-1970s.

He had six daughters with his two wives and wrote three books This Life (1980), The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2000) and Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter (2008).

“If you apply reason and logic to my career, you won’t get very far,” he told the Washington Post.

“The trip has been amazing from the start. A lot of life, it seems to me, is determined by sheer luck.”

Poitier has written three autobiographical books and in 2013 published Montaro Caine, a novel that has been described as part mystery, part science fiction.

Poitier was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain in 1974 and served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan and to UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency.

He also served on the board of directors of Walt Disney Co from 1994 to 2003.

In 2009, Poitier was awarded America’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by then-President Barack Obama.

The 2014 Oscars ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of the historic Poitier Oscar and he was there to present the award for best director.

Reuters