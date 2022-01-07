Hollywood reacts to the death of Sidney Poitier

The acting community is in shock at the news of the death of legendary theater and film actor Sidney Poitier at the age of 94.

Poitier’s illustrious career and his groundbreaking contributions to American cinema have left an immense impact not only on decades of audiences, but on generations of fellow actors. Many big screen stars have taken to social media to pay their last respects and tell the world what his work and life meant to them.

Harry Belafonte, a legendary actor in his own right who has starred alongside Poitier in classic films Buck and the preacher and Uptown Saturday night, shared a personal statement on the passing of his friend and colleague.

For over 80 years Sidney and I have laughed and cried and done as much silly thing as possible, ”he wrote. “He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.

Denzel Washington, who paid tribute to his good friend and mentor Sidney when he accepted the Oscar for Best Actor in 2002, fondly remembers the actor in a statement made via The Hollywood reporter.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.

Oprah Winfrey has honored and advertised Poitier throughout her life. Understandably, she made a beautifully heartfelt statement upon hearing the news of his passing.

“For me, the biggest of the ‘Big Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Teacher of wisdom, ”she wrote. “The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life. I cherished it. I loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever. Blessings to Joanna and her world of beautiful girls.

Tyler Perry wrote a long, heartfelt tribute to Sidney via his Instagram account.

“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten. ” Perry wrote about the actor’s impact. “There is no man in this business who has been more of a pole star to me than Sidney Poitier. “

Oscar winner Viola Davis honored Poitier as the inspiration for her own life and illustrious career.

“No words can describe how your work has radically changed my life,” she wrote via Instagram, even sharing a quote he shared with her directly over lunch on one occasion: “If your dreams don’t you are not scary, they are not big enough. “

Whoopi Goldberg quoted the famous song “To Sir With Love” as a nod to one of Poitiers’ most beloved roles in the film of the same name via Twitter. “He showed us how to reach for the stars,” she said.

If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high.

To mister with love

Sir Sidney Poitier RIP

He showed us how to reach for the stars – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

Actor Blair Underwood returned to social media after a long absence specifically to pay tribute to the late legend, who was a personal mentor.

“You once said that you expected twice as much from me as from yourself, I’m going after that for the rest of my life.” Hoping to make you proud.

“Indeed, what a beautiful life you have lived and what a legacy to see. Now may you rest in eternal peace, kind and gracious sir! “

Debbie Allen tweeted a message of hope that her legacy is passed on to future generations.

“Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising up on the path of light you have mapped out,” she wrote.

Actor Jeffrey Wright spoke of memories of to sir, with love thus, calling Poitier a “historical actor” and “truly royal man” while sharing a photo of him in his youth.

Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love. (Sam Falk / NOW) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw – Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Sterling K. Brown used his platform to thank the actor for sharing his skills and talent with the world and providing actors like him with guiding inspiration to shape their own careers.

“You made the road easier for all who came after you,” he wrote. “We are your heritage and we hope to make you proud. “

Tracee Ellis Ross added her own tribute via Instagram, calling the actor a “giant among us and a beacon of possibility for us.”

“Rest well, Monsieur Poitier,” she wrote. “May your legacy endure for generations and generations. “

Questlove called Poitier “one of the greatest actors of his generation” and noted the bonding effect his films had between him and his family.

“Mum” Tina Knowles-Lawson recalled the many opportunities she had to meet and talk with Poitier, marking it as “a real class number!” A precursor for black leaders… ”

Coleman Domingo honored Poitier as his mentor without even knowing it. “When I saw him, I saw the artist I could be,” he wrote. “Today, let’s give Mr. Poitier a standing ovation for this life well lived. May we all hope to benefit from such a legacy.

Actor Wendell Pierce shared a quote from Arthur Miller that eloquently summed up the enduring legacy and influence that an artist of Poitier’s caliber leaves behind.

There is a certain immortality involved in the theater, not created by monuments and books, but by the knowledge that an actor keeps until his last day only a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theater, he projected the shadow of a being who was not himself .. pic.twitter.com/lVsvO5t3CJ – Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022

