Sidney Poitier, revolutionary actor who won 2 Oscars, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, a great American film actor whose performances helped educate a divided and racially conflicted nation, died Thursday, January 6 at the age of 94.

Poitier died in the Bahamas, according to Eugène Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Two-time Oscar winner Poitier had the allure and allure of a prince and one of the most recognizable speaking voices in cinema – sonorous and precise, with just a hint of his Bahamian origins. He had emotional magnetism, keen perceptions and intellectual acuity. Like the best of movie stars, Poitier meant something right there: fierce dignity, integrity and, not far below the controlled surface, a source of righteous anger.

He was a peerless artist, seemingly incapable of a false moment, and a box office star. Yet it is virtually impossible to talk about Poitier’s career without first describing, or attempting to describe, his incalculable social significance. In the days of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, in the years of civil rights struggle, Poitier fought the same revolution in the realms of the emotions and the imagination. Her elegant rage has inspired some Americans but has brought shame on others as well.

The extraordinary authority of Poitier cut the prejudices and lazy hatreds of his time. On screen, he was fueled by an incredulous fire whenever he encountered racism. Often he seemed like he couldn’t believe what he had just heard.

Yet anger never twisted him because he never doubted his own worth, just the sanity of others. And then every once in a while – usually unexpectedly – something hit him funny, and then the laughter would flow in, happy and spontaneous.

In 1964 he was the first African American to win the Oscar for Best Actor (for “Lilies of the Field”), but saying that does not fully characterize the nature of his achievement or the breakthrough he represented. . Poitier was the first African American to win an Oscar for not playing a slaving away. Previous winners were Hattie McDaniel (Supporting Actress) for “Gone with the Wind” and James Baskett (Special Prize) for “Song of the South”. Meanwhile, Poitier’s talent, which could not be denied, was showing the public what it was like to be a man functioning at the highest level of consciousness.

As such, he was the first black actor to enter the pantheon of stars, those like James Stewart and Spencer Tracy, who have embodied who we are and who we could be. The films are based on the principle of rooting. The first thing kids learn about them is that there are good guys and bad guys. Poitier was the good guy. He had nothing to do to make this happen, other than stand in front of the camera. In doing so, much of America has become the bad guy. And much of America, realizing this, suddenly wanted to be on the side of the good guys.

The country has changed so much in two generations that it is perhaps difficult to imagine or, for the older ones, to remember the 50s, when Poitier was starting, or the 60s, when it made a large part of its signature work. Segregation was legal in the South and de facto in the North. To speak personally for a moment, I was a toddler in the ’60s, living in a white working-class neighborhood in New York City, and while my own parents were still fairly egalitarian, racism in that environment wasn’t even considered bad. racism . It was more like something in the air or a guiding principle.

In this world, I cannot stress enough the importance of Sidney Poitier films. As insane as it may sound all those years later, Poitier was, for many older whites at the time, the first black man they felt they knew – and certainly the first to put down roots in their soul and to force their respect. No one who watches Poitier on screen can be racist, at least not in actual moments of viewing. And while it seems primitive and inadequate now, that crack in the armor of racism was very significant, in that once people decided Poitier was okay, the illogicality of racism was evident – and for many. , but not all, it has become too intense an exercise. pretext to maintain.

Sadly, racism never quite goes away in America, and Poitier’s films of the 1960s therefore remain politically relevant the year he died, much more relevant than he would have liked.

But these films also remain fresh, real and vibrant in the artistic sense, and it is mainly thanks to Poitier – precisely, his dignity and the refusal to compromise, even with a smile or a glance, on this moral question. On screen, he was patient, but not too patient, with the white world, and he was never grateful that his white brothers recognized the obvious. As far as he was concerned, they did not welcome him into the bosom of humanity. He welcomed them again. His attitude never said, “Thank you.” Rather, he was saying, “Oh, good. You’ve grown. Now let’s move on to something else.

This actor, who came to mean so much to the United States that he won the Medal of Freedom in 2009, was American only by accident. His parents were tomato farmers in the Bahamas who were in Miami when Sidney was born prematurely on February 20, 1927. At first he was not supposed to live, but his parents nursed him to Miami for several months before he died. take home.

After a poor childhood on Cat Island, he moved to the United States and, after a stint in the army, lived in New York where he did the dishes and did odd jobs. After a failed attempt to join the American Negro Theater, he applied himself, and with the discipline that would characterize his professional life, spent six months preparing for his audition and losing his accent. He had immediate success when he first appeared on stage, and in 1950 he played an important supporting role in the film “No Way Out”, as a black doctor who must treat a racist, played by Richard Widmark at its most psychotic.

From there, his career continued to rise. He was one of “The Defiant Ones,” Stanley Kramer’s race relations metaphor, in which two runaway criminals are chained. But it was “A Raisin in the Sun”, which he appeared on Broadway, which marked the start of Poitier’s great career. His portrayal of Walter Younger in the 1961 film version was the first in a series of classic performances: “Lilies of the Field” (1963), “A Patch of Blue” and his 1967 trifecta, “In the Heat of the Night, ”“ To Sir, With Love ”and“ Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, ”which made him the number one box office star in the country.

In the 1970s, Poitier turned to directing and developed its lighter side, with films such as “Uptown Saturday Night” (1974), “A Piece of the Action” (1977) and “Stir Crazy” (1980) . His last film as a director was Bill Cosby’s vehicle, “Ghost Dad”, in 1990.

In his last years, Poitier received many honors. In addition to the Medal of Freedom, he was honored by the Kennedy Center, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild, and won a second Academy Award, in 2002, for his “Extraordinary performance and its unique presence”.

He was more than a great actor. He was a milestone in the evolution of his country and, as such, helped pave the way for many, most likely including Barack Obama.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he married in 1976. She was his co-star in The Lost Man (1969). He was previously married to Juanita Marie Hardy, dancer and model, from whom he divorced in 1965. They had four daughters. Shimkus survives him. Complete information on the other survivors was not immediately available.

