Sidney Poitiers’ real decisive role was as Hollywood’s first black man

Sir Sidney Poitier, the pioneering Bahamian-American actor and director, has died at the age of 94, the Bahamian government confirmed on Friday.

Poitier was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Field lilies in 1963.

Sections of the baby boom generation grew up watching Poitier onscreen, and each seemed to have their own Sidney.

In his triple-blockbuster year of 1967To monsieur with love, in the heat of the night, and Guess who’s coming to dinnerI saw the man I wanted to be, even though I wasn’t sure what I was looking at. It was like watching a mystery unfold within an enigma, an on-screen presence that was brilliant but marked by unmistakable self-awareness. My Sidney has come to the perfect place in a decade of boom in the new era of mass media.

Sidney Poitier doesn’t make movies, he makes milestones, The New York Times critic Vincent Canby would write at the end of the decade, relegating a body of work that foreshadowed and later personified the civil rights movement to an accident of time. Half a century later these performances seem more like a single fourth wall, Poitiers I’m not sure exactly how I see all this look reflecting an audience watching a man watching the story unfold through him.

As was indeed the case. During filming Guess who’s coming to dinner, where he plays a doctor who marries the daughter of white socialites, the Supreme Court overturned antediluvian state rights laws prohibiting interracial marriage. In one Time Bride and Groom magazine cover two months later groom Guy Smith in Poitiers I’m not sure exactly how I see this whole look, although the movie has yet to be released. A speech by Poitiers’s in-laws onscreen in the film foreshadowed a black-on-black backlash that would soon reduce him to a cultural stereotype. You don’t cheat on me for a minute, she told him. I see what you are. You are one of those smart, quiet talking idiots who want whatever you can get with your dark power and all that other problem causing nonsense.

It’s not easy to be ugly and early. Whatever your personal Sidney, Poitiers passer-by marks a career marked by firsts. With a quiet grace much like his contemporaries Jackie Robinson and Harry Belafonte, he broke the Hollywood color line in 1950 with a leading role as a doctor in a poor part of the city of No Exit. The first of the many bloodlines that he will cross, Poitier will become the first black actor to:

be nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor, for the years 1958 The provocateurs.

win the prize (Field lilies in 1963). It would remain the alone The black actor won this award until Denzel Washington in 2002.

be the highest-grossing lead actor ($ 165 million worldwide in 1967) that same year and command $ 1 million per movie (unheard of without Marlon Brando), and use that power to give the green light to a film that would not have been made otherwise. The deferral of most of his compensation for to sir with love Against the backdrop of unheard-of gross profits, Poitier allowed a film shot for $ 700,000 to $ 85 million gross worldwide, paving the way for the low-budget blockbuster, generally considered to have started a year older. late with Night of the Living Dead.

become a franchise movie star (In the heat of the Night, generating two suites), and (except for Gordon Parks with Tree) director of the years 1974 Uptown Saturday night, which also spawned two sequels.

make a film that grossed over $ 100 million (1980s Stir crazy), a feat that was not repeated by a black American until the 21st century.

be knighted by the crown of England.

receive the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

giving an interracial kiss onscreen (1965s A stain of blue), and

do an off-screen studio challenge, with In the heat of the Night.

This challenge provides the true measure of man. While this would prove his signature role, Poitier declined to play a northern detective helping a Mississippi police chief solve a local murder unless the film was shot North. He also insisted that a scene in which he is slapped by a plantation owner, the Ku Klux Klansman, be edited. I’m going to slap it back, he informed United Artists, the movie that won’t be shown anywhere in the world, with me standing, taking the man slap. The film’s most powerful moment, helping propel it to the Oscar for Best Picture of 1967, was the only streak shot in the south: Poitier gave in to director Norman Jewisons and spent all three nights of filming with a gun under his pillow at a Holiday Inn, the only hotel that accepted black customers.

But what is much more telling, this challenge has remained unknown for decades in which Poitier, at best a reluctant interview, deflected questions about color: I want people to smell when they leave the theater that life and human beings are worth it. It’s my only philosophy on the photos I take. Even then, his reasons came secondhand or reluctantly. In 1964, he and Belafonte secretly flew to Mississippi after the murders of civil rights activists Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman (with $ 70,000 to fund the movement) and were kicked out of the airport by police officers. armed Klan men, narrowly escaping with their own lives.

Recounting it in a 2012 documentary, Belafonte remembers the characteristic quip of Poitiers after their escape: never call me again. (Read on: Here is the impact of an earlier charity / black empowerment act, when Poitier, Belafonte, and Jackie Robinson established the African American Students Association, funding African tuition fees from 1959 to 1963.)

Poitier hijacked the importance of harming the Klansmans onscreen when asked about it in a 2013 interview: I would have insulted every black person in the world [had he not]. Many at the time, however, thought the movement was first a weapon at the tips of those five fingers: the slap heard around the world, Jewison later called out.

Not everyone saw it that way. The political and racial uproar of the time would place his portrayal of Darkness in the crosshairs, marking the downward spiral of his acting career and a decade spent behind the camera as much as on the screen. A 1967 New York Times editorial, Why does white America love Sidney Poitier so much? called it n —— and coined the expression Sidney Poitier syndrome for a riddle that very successful black Americans would endure from Nat King Cole to Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby (who went on to become movie stars under Poitiers in the 1970s) to Will Smith, who went from television and the stage to the movie star with years 1993 Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION.

And here, ironies abound, as Smith played a young crook who pleases an Upper East Side family as the alleged classmate of their Ivy League kids and the son of… Sidney Poitier. The film’s climax is his monologue chronicling Poitiers’ rise from poverty in the Bahamas to his filmography, until his hosts intervene: Guess who’s coming to dinnerThe resumption of socialites Poitier must have seduced in this film, like the Ivy League doctor who had met their daughter on vacation in Hawaii. Often cited at the top of the reasons why white America loves Sidney Poitier, his accommodating stereotype is personified by a phrase delivered, even sardonically, to his in-laws: each of our children will be President of the United States. Smith would become the following Most profitable black American actor in 2007, 14 years later and 40 years after Poitier.

That year, fate willed it, saw the appearance of Poitiers The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, in which the extreme measures he suffered on this tortuous path of the Bahamas through his filmography were finally recounted. Rather than resume, I recommend this trip readers instead, if not for its mind-boggling tale of the strength to endure it and then lying to Canby 40 years later. For Poitiers, the roles were by no means a form or an accident of time. These were the choices of a man trying to find his way as the story unfolded onscreen, choices that he was first praised for being the first to make, and then for which he was. blasted. Like a scholar opines in the movie Jonas, who will be 25 in the year 2000: [W]Why is a prophet without honor in his own country? Because the prophets exist between times … The holes made by the prophets to look to the future are the same through which historians will see the monuments of the past.

And indeed, 2008 saw a true landmark: the ancestry of another American-born gentleman who spent his childhood abroad, his parents having met half a century earlier in Hawaii, where her Kenyan father could never have attended university without a funded scholarship. by Poitier et al.

Every black man was Thurgood Marshall or Sidney Poitier, President Barack Obama would later write his own childhood, the last of the baby boomers to grow up seeing his Sidney Poitier on the big screen. Like both the actor and his doctor character, this future Ivy Leaguer would see his incarnation of color criticized, by those of his own color as well as by a certain man with an orange face.

However, he had no doubts about his own, or, if so, he was able to endure it with the strength and quiet grace of his spiritual ancestor. His Sidney Poitier had shown him that to be Black was to be the beneficiary of a great heritage, of a particular destiny, of glorious burdens that only we were strong enough to bear.