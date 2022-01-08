Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, died at 94

Sidney Poitier, the pioneering actor and activist who became the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, has passed away. He was 94 years old.

A source close to the Poitier family confirmed the actor’s death to Hollywood journalist, although no cause was given.

“It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Sir Sidney Poitier. All of our Bahamas are in mourning and offer their sincere condolences to their family, ”said Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis. said at a press conference Friday. “But even as we cry, we celebrate the life of a Great Bahamian. Cultural icon, actor and director, civil and human rights activist and finally diplomat. We admire the man not only because of his cultural achievement, but also because of who he was: his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted, and the way he plotted and led. the trip of a lifetime.

Poitier became a legitimate Hollywood star in the midst of the civil rights era, when there were few roles available for black actors and many were rooted in ugly and still all-too-prevalent stereotypes. It erupted in the mid-1950s with turns in movies like the 1955s Jungle blackboard, the years 1958 The provocateurs (for which he became the first black actor to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor), and the 1959 adaptation of Porgy and Bess. He made history by winning the Oscar for best actor for his turn in the years 1963. Field lilies, in which he plays a handyman helping a group of nuns to build a chapel.

In addition to his prolific acting career, Poitier has directed numerous films, written three books, and played a visible role in the civil rights movement. He appeared alongside protesters during Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington in 1963 – he also attended King Jr.’s funeral five years later – and traveled down South with fellow activist and actor Harry Belafonte. But playing the role was also part of his activism.

Sidney Poitier Campaign of the Poor, Resurrection City, Washington, DC, May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and the screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 – Be a king (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

“I go in front of a camera with the responsibility of being at least respectful of certain values,” Poitier told the Living History Museum. “My values ​​are not disconnected from the values ​​of the black community.”

He was initially wary of the adaptation of Porgy and Bess, stating in 1957 after the film’s announcement that he had initially turned down the role due to “fear that if it is mismanaged, Porgy and Bess could possibly be, in my opinion, prejudicial to the negroes ”(by Variety). While working on the mystery of the best film of 1965 In the heat of the Night, Poitier demanded a key script edit so that his detective Virgil Tibbs slapped a white suspect who first slapped his character.

Later in life Poitier devoted himself to philanthropy, activism and diplomacy. The actor, who retained his Bahamian nationality, was Ambassador of the West Indies to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He was awarded the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth in 1974 and received almost all the possible awards for his work in film: Kennedy Center Honor in 1995, and Lifetime Achievement Awards at the BAFTA and Academy Awards; Poitier received the latter in 2002, the same night Denzel Washington became the second black actor to win the award for best actor (for Training day) and Halle Berry became the first black woman to win the award for Best Actress (Monster ball). “I will always follow in your footsteps,” Washington told Poitier from the stage after winning the Oscar.

In 2009, Poitier received the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest honor bestowed on a civilian – by President Barack Obama. “They say Sidney Poitier doesn’t make films; he’s making milestones, ”Obama said. “Milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress. On screen and behind the camera… Poitier not only entertains but enlightens, changing attitudes, widening hearts, revealing the power of the big screen to bring us closer.

Last year after Arizona State University renowned his film school after the actor – The Sidney Poitier New American Film School – his daughter, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, said her father’s longtime goal was for black people to have opportunities in all aspects of life. film industry, “I know at the time, the thing that pissed him off the most was that he was the only one. He was the only one standing there. He was the only one to have received an Academy Award. And he fought so that others could be included as well. He wanted to see his story and likeness portrayed on screen, and he was also keenly aware that this wasn’t going to happen fully, as it should, unless there were people behind as well. the camera.

Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, a few months premature on a trip to Miami, where his parents – farmers from the Bahamian Cat Island – frequently visited to sell produce. While Poitier grew up in the Bahamas, he moved to the United States as a teenager, first living in Florida before moving north to New York. During World War II, he enlisted in the military and worked in a hospital on Long Island to treat veterans; but frustrated with the work and the conditions in the hospital, he feigns insanity and manages to get discharge.

Poitier’s acting career began at the American Negro Theater in New York City, although he was not immediately welcomed into the company. As he reminded it to CNN in 2002, her initial hearing was unsuccessful due to her still thick Bahamian accent; the manager, Poitier remembers, told him to be a dishwasher, a job Poitier already held. “[That] let me know that was his perception of me, ”Poitier said. “So I decided before I got to the 135th Street and Seventh Avenue bus stop that I was going to be an actor. But that was to show him that he was wrong in my prognosis. That I was going to be an actor.

Poitier eventually managed to join the troupe – first as a janitor, although he received acting lessons in return. Soon he starred in corporate productions of Lysistrata and Anna lucasta, and cinematographic work quickly followed. Poitier got his first major role in the 1950s No Exit, in which he plays a doctor treating a racist white patient. In addition to the many films he appeared in throughout the 1950s, Poitier continued to perform on stage, most notably originally starring Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway production of Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play, A raisin in the sun, in 1959 (he resumed the role in the film adaptation two years later).

By the mid-1960s, especially after his Oscar victory, Poitier was a true Hollywood star, and in 1967 he appeared in three of the highest-grossing films of the year: In the heat of the Night (which covered the iconic line “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”), to sir, with love, and the revolutionary for his time Guess who’s coming to dinner. In the latter, Poitier and Katharine Houghton play a young interracial couple trying to get the approval of the parents of the white girl (played by Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn); it was the rare positive portrayal of an interracial relationship, and to testify to the novelty of the time, the Supreme Court had only struck down laws banning interracial marriage a few months before the film’s release.

But with the power and fame he built up over the 1960s, Poitier did what he could to change that in the following decade. During the 1970s he not only remained an important screen presence, but also directed a series of films, starting with the 1972 western. Buck and the preacher. Poitier has shown a penchant for comedy, particularly when directing and starring in Uptown Saturday night, Let’s do it again, and A piece of the action (alongside Bill Cosby). Although Poitier took a step back from the end of the decade, he continued to direct into the ’80s, working with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor in the’ 80s. Stir crazy, then direct Wilder and Gilda Radner in Hanky ​​panky two years later.

Poitier returned to the theater in 1988, when he starred in two thrillers, Shoot to kill and Little Nikita (the latter was one of two Poitier films with River Phoenix, as well as that of 1992 Sneakers). He landed a few more gigs, but eventually made his last film appearance in 1997, at the age of 70, in the action flick the Jackal.

In 2002, as he received his honorary Oscar, Poitier reflected on his remarkable and odd-defying career, saying, “I came to Hollywood at the age of 22 at a different time than I was. today, a time when the odds against my standing here tonight 53 years later would not have fallen in my favor. At the time, no route had been established for where I hoped to go, no path left in evidence for me to trace, no custom to follow. He added: “I accept this award in memory of all the African American actors and actresses who came before me in the difficult years, on whose shoulders I had the privilege to stand to see where I could. go.”