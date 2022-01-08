Actress Natacha Karam talks about breaking stereotypes in Hollywood

DUBAI: As has been the case for the past decade or more, the blockbuster list for 2022 is dominated by superheroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has three films in its fourth phase slated for release as its multiverse gets bigger and bigger. The most interesting of the three seems to be the one set to release first (in May): Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to his role as the titular magical mystic, whose casting of a forbidden spell has opened the door to the entire multiverse and allowed an alternate version of himself to appear in our universe, which presumably means that the hell has to fight with itself at some point. Sam Raimi, who directed the Noughties Spider-Man trilogy, directs. In July, Chris Hemsworth will return in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Norse god’s fourth solo release. Taika Waititi is back in charge after directing Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, and has assembled a stellar cast including former Batman Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr, Jeff Goldblum as and Oscar winner Natalie Portman returning. as Jane Foster having skipped Ragnarok. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy (including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan) are also listed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever completes MCU 2022 offerings. The studio chose not to recast Chadwick Bosemans’ role of TChalla (wisely, given how difficult it is for any actor to put themselves in their shoes) and until Presently, little has been revealed about the plot of this November release, although we do know that most of the cast from the original Black Panther are reprising their roles and this British actress, screenwriter and director Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You) is an intriguing addition.

Across the DC / Marvel divide, the DC Extended Universe has four releases slated for this year: Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Batgirl. Were most excited about the first of these four, which will feature the great antihero and arch nemesis of Shazam (aka Captain Marvel, confusedly) played by Dwayne Johnson. The Flash, due out in November, also looks interesting, with lead character Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) traveling through time to prevent his mother’s murder and meeting Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as the different versions of Batman on the Way (both actors who played the Caped Crusader onscreen before). And speaking of Batman, maybe the biggest movie of 2022 will be The Batman (which is not part of the DCEU), which is due out in March. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, the promotional material so far suggests that the Gotham vigilantes story may be even darker than Christopher Nolan’s excellent trilogy with Christian Bale. The film is set at the start of Batman’s crime-fighting career and will see him pursue serial killer Riddler (played by Paul Dano). Zoe Kravitz plays Selena Kyle / Catwoman, Andy Serkis plays Waynes Alfred’s butler and confidant, and Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, who isn’t yet the successful criminal he will ultimately become.

Hopes are also high for Octobers Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the first in a two-part sequel to the brilliant 2018 computer-animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Shameik Moore will once again play Miles Morales, the teenager from New York who is tasked with becoming the new Spider-Man.

There are other high-profile animated films slated for release this year, including Minions: The Rise of Gru which would tell the origin story of the titular aspiring supervillains; and a double whammy from legendary Pixar, Turning Red, slated for release in March in which a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl called Mei turns into a red panda whenever she’s stressed out (which, as we can imagine) wait there for a young teenager, is often) and Lightyear. The latter is a blatant attempt to milk the Toy Story Cash Cow without actually releasing a Toy Story movie, it will apparently tell the fictional Buzz Lightyears origin story (presumably the story that made Buzz believe he was a real crime-fighter astronaut, rather than a toy) but it’s Pixar, so forgive them.

As you might expect, there is a lot of milking in Hollywood. 2022 should finally see the release of the COVID-delayed Tom Cruise vehicles (now 59, but likely still the planet’s first action star) Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. The latter, in which Cruise resumes his role of Maverick, still one of the best pilots in the US Navy, but now an instructor at the Top Gun academy) is part of a slew of films that will bring together former characters from popular movies with new in updated versions (see The Flash above). These include Jurassic World Dominion, in which Sam Neill and Laura Dern play the same characters we last saw in 2001 Jurassic Park III and will join the cast of the Jurassic World trilogy; Halloween Ends which will once again see Jamie Lee Curtis, as Laurie, confront the killer she first faced in 1978, Michael Myers; and Scream, the fifth installment in the popular slasher franchise (albeit billed as a relaunch), which will see Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell and others reprise their characters (after an 11-year gap), alongside a group of new young people.

Other franchise expansions worth seeing include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is set in the 1930s as WWII approaches, and continues the adventures (set in the world Magizoologist Eddie Redmaynes Newt Scamander’s Harry Potter, Before Harry’s Time), as he assists young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in his battle against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp) , and the small business of the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, when James Camerons Avatar 2 releases in December. Cameron has an impressive set lined up for the follow-up to his epic 2009 sci-fi flick, with heavyweights such as Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin joining original cast Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana et al (and Sigourney Weaver, playing a different character) to continue the story of the blue-skinned Navi on their planet of Pandora.

Regionally, the most anticipated release (arguably) is also a remake that has already been done 18 times, but not before in Arabic: Perfect Strangers. In his first feature film, Wissam Smayra directs an excellent cast including Mona Zaki, Nadine Labaki, Eyad Nassar and Adel Karam in a topical version set on one night during the Lebanese uprising and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to air on Netflix this month.