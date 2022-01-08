Review: The Weeknd Hosts Escape Fantasy on ‘Dawn FM’ | Entertainment





By KHADIJA KOTHIA – Associated Press

Dawn FM, The Weeknd (XO / Republic Records) Since the release of After Hours in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, experienced an isolating pandemic. His latest album, Dawn FM, transports listeners from this obscurity to a dance-worthy 80s fantasy. Left Behind is the bloody maniacal super-villain singing about the excess and self-loathing we last saw in After Hours for a more mature, playful character more interested in dancing the pain of melancholy (and sorrow). pandemic) through the many dances – pop and escape songs from the latest 16-track album by Toronto-born singers. “Dawn FM” is arguably the singer’s most creative project to date. The album plays like a radio station, with autobiographical stories from music icon Quincy Jones and a DJ voiced by actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The album even includes commercials selling fictitious afterlife products and a catchy radio jingle playing every few songs. You’re listening to 103.5 Dawn FM now, you’ve been in the dark too long, Carreys’ voice jokes in the first track. It’s time to walk in the light. People also read … Collaborations sweep through the album, including features from Tyler, the creator of Here We GoAgain with backing vocals from The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston; Calvin Harris and Lil Wayne in I Heard Youre Married and Swedish House Mafia in How Do I Make You Love Me? Sacrifice also contains an extract of Alicia Myers I Want to Thank You “, another reference to the 80s steeped in dance-pop. Fortunately, The Weeknd’s angelic voice and dark lyricism remains. The order of the tracks reflects the arc of a relationship. In Gasoline, “sings the Grammy-winning sweetheart, I love it when you watch me sleep.” Halfway through the album, he is deeply sorry on Out of Time and marked by love and hardened on Dont Break My Heart. who says, paradise is for those who let go of regret. The singer known for bringing deep heartache to even the happiest soul has produced an escape fantasy that makes it hard to stand still. The chaotic combination of sad lyrics, dance pop and sometimes birds chirping over the sound of gushing waterfalls theoretically shouldn’t work, except that there are no such rules for our world as it is. ‘he is actually. Carrey’s farewell words at the end of the album sums it up spiritually: Peace be with you. “ Follow Khadija Kothia on http://Twitter.com/khadijakothia Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

