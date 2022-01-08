Oscar winner Sidney Poitier has died at 94





(NewsNation Now) Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor and a big star in Hollywood’s golden age, has died, an official from the Bahamian Foreign Office said on Friday. He was 94 years old. Eugène Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Foreign Ministry, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters. The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the heat of the Night and Guess who’s coming to dinner. Poitier won its Oscar for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies in the fields, also becoming the first actor from the Bahamas to win the award. Poitier received two other Oscar nominations and ten Golden Globe nominations. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his work as an actor and humanitarian. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (LR) Writer George Stevens Jr., Joanna Shimkus, actor Sidney Poitier and _____ backstage at the 45th American Film Institute Gala Honoring Diane Keaton at the Dolby Theater on the 8th June 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_006 (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Sidney Poitier (left) and writer George Stevens Jr. speak on stage at the 45th American Film Institute Honoring Diane Keaton Gala at the Dolby Theater on June 8 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image was shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night “during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California., 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay / Getty Images for TCM)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation 6th Annual Christmas & Fundraising Gala at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California., (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actors Terrence J (L) and Sidney Poitier attend the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California . (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)

A photo taken on July 12, 1958 shows American actors Tony Curtis (L) and Sidney Poitier in the movie “The Defiant ones” directed by Stanley Kramer. AFP PHOTO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by – / AFP via Getty Images)

Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (right) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the tennis match of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI / AFP via Getty Images)

President Nelson Mandela (L) and American actor Sidney Poitier pose for the cameras at Tuinhuis in Cape Town on May 17, 1996. Sidney Poitier portrays President Mandela in a television feature film which is currently being filmed in Cape Town. AFP PHOTO Anna ZIEMINSKI (Photo by Anna ZIEMINSKI / AFP) (Photo by ANNA ZIEMINSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

American actor from the Bahamas Sidney Poitier has his makeup adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, June 16, 1966. The crew films a party scene in Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware / Keystone Features / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, USA: American actors Dustin Hoffman (L) and Sidney Poitier (2nd L) chat with host Barbara Davis (2nd R) and Larry King (R) at the Carousel of Hope, a star-studded gala benefiting the childhood diabetes, Beverly Hills, October 28, 2000. AFP PHOTO / Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit to read LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: American actor Sidney Poitier (L) is congratulated by actor Denzel Washington (R) as he accepts the Life Achievement Award at the sixth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Los Angeles, March 12, 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO / Lucy NICHOLSON / ln (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP via Getty Images) This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

