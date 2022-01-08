Entertainment
Oprah responds to Sidney Poitier death in moving statement
George Burns / OWN Communications
Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94. Born in 1927, the American from the Bahamas broke racial barriers with his film performances in the 1950s and 1960s. The acclaimed actor made history in 1963 when he became the first black man to receive an Oscar. best actor for his performance in Lilies in the field. Poitier also starred in The provocateurs, 1958; A raisin in the sun, 1961; and Guess who’s coming to dinner In the heat of the Night, and to sir, with love, all in 1967.
Oprah responded to the news in a moving statement. “For me, the tallest of the ‘Big Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confident. Teacher of wisdom., Eloquent life. I cherished him. “loved it. He had a huge soul that I will treasure forever. Blessings to Joanna and her world of beautiful daughters,” Oprah said, referring to his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters.
Poitier was a much admired artist and pioneer and for Oprah Poitier was a role model. Son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas, Poitier reached new heights without any formal education. “He represented the possibility,” Oprah said in a two-part episode of Master class focusing on Poitier.
In addition to its immeasurable cultural impact, Poitier has been instrumental in Oprah’s own life. Watching Poitier accept her Oscar in 1963, the then 10-year-old Oprah was immensely moved. In fact, she attributes this moment to her career. “Because he did that, I got to do what I could do in the world, and all the other black people that followed. It only happened because he was able not only to do that, but to be that. This is what he represented: his dignity, his integrity, his presence, his grace, his sense of honor, the choice of characters only to do and the choice of roles that would reflect, the best of what a black person could be in the world ”, Oprah said on AND in 2021.
The two first met in person in 2000 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Five years later, during the Oprah Winfrey Show ‘During the 20th anniversary celebration, Oprah recalled the power of the interview and the feelings of inadequacy she felt. After they spoke, Oprah said she had suffered from depression.
“I went to the control room and sobbed because I felt I wasn’t good enough. I felt like I hadn’t asked the questions I should have asked. I felt like he would never know that I was a smart person with a brain in my head. Then Sidney Poitier called me and said, “I was feeling the same,” Oprah said.
As she spoke about Poitier at the anniversary show, he appeared behind her – cheers from the audience alerted Oprah to his presence – but that was just the start of the surprise. After a cheerful greeting, Poitier then shared a heartfelt tribute to Oprah.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Their mutual celebration continued in 2007, when Oprah re-launched her book club with the reissued memoir from Poitier, A measure of a man. “He writes very candidly and with passion about his childhood, his family, his relationships and his amazing career,” Winfrey said on her show during the announcement. “[The book] is really what makes character, what makes you who you are. He is the measure of one of the greatest men I think has ever been on our planet. “
Later that year, Poitier attended the opening of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. His present at school? More than 500 DVDs of films, he said, touched on an understanding of life and a curriculum to accompany some of the films. “The sweetest gift ever given by the sweetest man ever” Oprah said on Instagram.
Poitier’s extraordinary life will be recounted in an upcoming Broadway play based on A measure of a man. For now, revisit his life and legacy by watching one of his films or listening to his story, in his own words, in this interview with Oprah.
