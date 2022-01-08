Entertainment
Sidney Poitier, actor, 1927-2022 | Financial Time
Sidney Poitier’s career was a turning point in Hollywood history: the elevation to the status of a leading man of an actor of a race previously relegated to virtual oblivion on Western screens.
Before Poitier, who died at the age of 94, black performers had largely played supporting roles or cartoonish supporting roles (such as the actor whose name has become synonymous with comic servility, Stepin Fetchit). Poitier brought humanity and dignity, a lively naturalism as well as the beauty of movie stars. Early films such as No Exit and Jungle blackboard announced a newcomer combining sex appeal with a special blend of reluctance and intensity. Poitier’s emotions seemed to remain dormant on screen, whether it was playing a runaway convict in The provocateurs or a racially abused cop in In the heat of the Night, were as convincing as those to whom he gave free rein.
It wasn’t his fault that being a black on-screen model ended up threatening to turn him into a two-dimensional icon: the kind of ethnic paradigm he saved American cinema from in the first place, though in his case the image is more holy than servile. Poitier’s role as an eligible single doctor in the moralistic race relations drama Guess who’s coming to dinner (1967) has been derided by many critics reduction to the absurd. The character was so packed with virtues, so filled with special high octane pleas, that he became less of a human being than a lone ambassador of black America.
<>
This was particularly unfair given that Poitier had become involved in the civil rights movement at some risk to himself. In the summer of 1964, he accompanied musician Harry Belafonte to donate $ 70,000 to activists in Greenwood, Mississippi; upon arrival, they were chased while driving by the Ku Klux Klan.
The career and life history of the actor was remarkable. Seventy-five years before receiving the Oscar of a Lifetime at the historic 2002 ceremony where African-American performers first won Best Actor and Best Actress the same year (Denzel Washington, Halle Berry), Sidney Poitier was born in Miami, Florida. Born on February 20, 1927, during a stay in the United States of his Bahamian parents, he was the son of a tomato farmer. Raised on Cat Island in the Bahamas, Poitier returned to Miami at age 15 to live with his brother (and, it was said, to iron out delinquent tendencies). Moved to New York soon after, he took on menial jobs, slept in a bus station, worked in an Army veterans hospital.
His interest in acting began, and nearly ended, when he auditioned for the American Negro Theater. Rejected for his thick accent, Poitier spent months trying to eliminate him, only to return for a successful re-hearing. He won a small role on Broadway in Lysistrata, then his first real film role as a young doctor opposite Richard Widmark in No Exit (1950). A leading role in The Blackboard Jungle (1955) when he was a high school student (at 28!) Made him a star. He won an Oscar nomination in the jailbreak drama The provocateurs (1958) and the Oscar itself – the first best actor statuette ever awarded to a black artist – for Field lilies (1963).
This sentimental story of racial harmony, in which Poitier built a chapel for a group of German nuns, hinted at the dangers to come. Cynics began to poke fun at Poitier as a symbolic one-man Hollywood gesture to conciliate the races. He was cast in ultra-virtuous roles in the 1965s A stain of blue and two films from 1967, Guess who’s coming to dinner and To sir, with love. (Poitier starred in to sir, with loveThe 1996 sequel designed for television, which was directed by Peter Bogdanovich, who died Thursday.)
<>
He varied the regime with variable genre films (The Bedford incident, The thin wire, Duel at Diablo) and by the 1970s he made a bunch of mid-budget movies while largely retiring from acting. These ranged from a western (Buck and the preacher) via a weeper (A Hot december) to a series of popular yet critically despised Blaxploitation comedies. His best directing effort, Stir crazy (1980), owes less to Poitier than to the comic alchemy of stars Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder.
His return to the theater in the late 1980s – Little Nikita, Sneakers – It was a less Indian summer, a warmer month of December. At that time, however, it didn’t matter. Poitier was already an icon in Hollywood history and a career model for black stars such as Washington, who acknowledged, both outside and on the Oscar stage, that Poitier had shown the way.
In 1974 he received an honorary knight from Queen Elizabeth II. In 1980, he wrote his first autobiography, This life. In 1997, he was appointed Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan. Married twice to Juanita Hardy (in 1950) and actress Joanna Shimkus (1976), he leaves six children.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/35039c29-b244-447f-9a7d-4f876f374ce6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
