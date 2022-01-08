Entertainment
Discovery of Witches review hides sex and blood! The polite vampires are here! | Television
Dry january? Austere New Year? If this part of the timeline is about replacing indulgence and joy with a cold task, it’s fitting that she sees the return of A Discovery of Witches (Sky Max / Now), TV’s most conservative supernatural saga. Pour an herbal tea, don a cardigan that doesn’t sparkle, and return to a world where mythical beings, freed from time, death or physical laws, use this epic freedom to argue with each other in irritation.
It is the fantastic spectacle which treats the blood, the lust and the grotesque as missteps to be carefully avoided. It’s not funny, sexy, or scary, not because he fails at these things, but because he refuses to attempt them. He also doesn’t think fantasy should be a gateway to anywhere. On the surface it’s about witches, demons, and vampires, but look for a subtext, look for the soul of creation, and it’s pretty much no, it’s still just witches, of demons and vampires.
Primarily, it’s about acting in a specific mode, familiar to a million earthly earthly dramas that air at 9 p.m. on wet Tuesday nights, which is: annoyed. Annoyed. Positively eliminated. A little stressed. Many, many lines are spoken in ominous whispers as the speaker inspects the middle distance or, in times of confrontation (Perfect Person not even YOU!), Through weakly clenched teeth. The main ox stands between a gang of compassionate W, D and V led by the series’ romantic protagonists, the vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and his increasingly powerful witch wife Diana (Teresa Palmer) and the Congregation, a reactionary council dominated by smug cunning vampire Gerbert d’Aurillac.
Gerbert is played by Trevor Eve, who is well versed in a drama that takes itself too seriously and is in its element here, often having fun with the line readings inserting a colossal pause where the viewer, and indeed the idiom recognizable English, least expect it. His sidekick in the pursuit of mild evil: Owen Teale as senior wizard Peter Knox, disgruntled and rude as a resentful divorcee. Even arch villains are less impressive monsters than slightly boring idiots.
Either way, where are we as the third season, to some extent, climax and finale begins? Were around a long oak table in a luxurious French chateau retreat, and while the characters in this series seem like they could just own a vacation home there, there are dark matters to discuss. It’s the HQ of vampire matriarch Ysabeau (Lindsay Duncan), where the three creature types have come together to prepare their response to a rare and shocking murder at the end of season two. Millennia of passive-aggressive drug translation are about to come to a head.
Key to the ultimate story resolution will be Diana’s quest to find the lost pages of the Book of Life, a mystical book containing secrets that only she may be able to unlock. This strand might not be cohesive in a very effective way as it wraps around her magic book that fixes things and tells people things when the narrative calls for it, but it makes Diana take a last ditch effort towards the self-realization. There’s a satisfying sharpness to the way someone who started out as a blushing newcomer gradually becomes the strongest player in the game.
The impending denouement also forces Matthew to atone for the carnage he has committed over the centuries, this being the disastrous consequence of Blood Rage, a catastrophic loss of manners, which is a big deal in this show. It has pursued him and his family, and may be linked to a spate of murders in present-day Oxford. But there is a problem. The one that’s been hampering A Discovery of Witches since Season One Episode One: Matthew Goode plays this undead beast as cut and inert, you can’t buy him as having sparked mayhem. He’s aristocratic, but not in the classic vampire mold – a parasitic outcast who envies sentient, fallible humans while his pale influence hovers half-seen over countless blind generations. It’s hard to imagine Matthew having a strong opinion anyway.
Matthew, however, wants to quell his clan’s bloodlust by harnessing genetics, a bizarre concession to reality that ultimately leads to a confrontation: Diana breaks into the Congregation’s premises and asks to speak to the Director. Here, A Discovery of Witches finally finds its meaning: witches, demons and vampires must give up their rivalries, cross paths, live in tolerant harmony and forget all this eternal bloody war nonsense. Which is just as good, as no one seemed to mind this in the first place.
