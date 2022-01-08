Do not expect to see again

A positive this week. This is not a sequel, prequel, or reboot. Over the past few weeks we’ve had some of the worst hiccups I’ve seen. However, maybe this movie would change that? To be honest with you, this is not normally a movie that I would see. The Erwin brothers are mostly “Christian” filmmakers. I am also a Christian and my faith is extremely important to me, however, films intended for denominational audiences are USUALLY terrible.

Cheesy dialogues, cheesy music, a paper thin plot, and an ending you can see a mile and a half away. This one looks slightly different, however. We have a biopic on former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. So we have a soccer movie, but on paper it looks like it’s based on his faith and that of his wife.

I was hesitant but maybe encouraged that it wouldn’t be like every other Erwin brothers movie I had seen. A bright spot was the casting. We have Zachary Levi (from the absolutely wonderful show called Chuck… and Shazam!) DENNIS QUAID !!! And even Anna Paquin (True Blood and X-Men) leads this one. It’s a pretty starred cast! Would that break our streak of bad movies and really start our 2022 on the right foot?

On the film.

We open with a young Kurt Warner (Hart) watching Super Bowl XIX. (Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers) We hear a voiceover (a little cheesy) but Warner thinks he will one day be in the Super Bowl….

We switch to Warner (Levi) as a QB for the University of Northern Iowa and we see his coach causing him grief. Coach Terry Allen is played by BIG Adam Baldwin! This connection will give fans of the Chuck series something to smile about. Baldwin and Levi starred in the series together. Chuck was the nerdy sort of a spy title character and Baldwin was one of his handlers.

The joke they had was classic and a wonderful part that made the show great. We saw a bit of that spark they had and to be honest I was excited. I pointed at the screen and explained to my meeting everything I just told you. We may have missed a good 10 minutes of dialogue. My fault. We didn’t miss much that’s ok.

We then come to a segment where essentially Kurt (Levi) meets his future wife Brenda (Pacquin.) They meet at a bar he frequents with one of his teammates and friends. It’s a country bar and it’s not the country bar type. Yet he is fascinated by her. I was slightly encouraged to see an actual setting in a “Christian” movie. Believe it or not, some people go out and hang out with friends. Watch football, talk about life, not just on Sundays on a bench. So the boy loves the girl.

What is he doing? He’s learning to dance online to impress her! The things we do for love… ..I’m going to ski this winter ……… ..I’ve never skied before. Eventually, Brenda (Pacquin) and Kurt (Levi) begin a relationship. She is distant at first, she is divorced and has two young children from her first marriage. One of his children is legally blind, and if there are times when Christianity is mentioned, it is with him, or other life events that come up. Brenda’s son, Zach, immediately takes a liking to Kurt, which helps to let Brenda’s guard down and a relationship begins to blossom.

Then we see Kurt (Levi) eagerly awaiting the draft and hoping he gets drafted. He is not. From there, the film drags on. I know it’s meant to be an uplifting, God-centered movie but I haven’t felt it. The character of Warner strikes me as selfish and silly at times. There is a time when he is too proud to find a job and they use the change to buy gasoline. Maybe it’s artistic license and exaggerated situations, but it made me hate the character. Eventually, Warner (Levi) gets a job doing the grocery shopping. Guess running out of gas was supposed to make him find a job and carry more weight. I know everyday people struggle and have often used change to buy gasoline or groceries so I get it, but the way it’s played out here isn’t working.

I will no longer reveal the plot but I will say that more football is to be seen. Those parts of the story work, and a nice inclusion mixed up real clips from actual games with their thematic storytelling. Nice touch.

So, did this movie interrupt the skip movie series? Unfortunately no. If you expect a “Christian” movie, you will be disappointed. I made a comment at the end, I felt like this theme was enameled to say “hey look at us!” Come see this movie. Mainly just a marketing ploy. It’s a shame because I’ve read Kurt and Brenda’s story and their faith is a solid foundation for their relationship and marriage.

Sadly, it’s added with a phrase here and tears there. Felt forced. The casting is awesome, and it made me want to start the Chuck series all over again. This is not a film that I do not see myself again. I am also a fan of the Bengals. Who Dey! 2 out of 5 stars