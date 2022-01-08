Entertainment
Do not expect to see again
A positive this week. This is not a sequel, prequel, or reboot. Over the past few weeks we’ve had some of the worst hiccups I’ve seen. However, maybe this movie would change that? To be honest with you, this is not normally a movie that I would see. The Erwin brothers are mostly “Christian” filmmakers. I am also a Christian and my faith is extremely important to me, however, films intended for denominational audiences are USUALLY terrible.
Cheesy dialogues, cheesy music, a paper thin plot, and an ending you can see a mile and a half away. This one looks slightly different, however. We have a biopic on former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. So we have a soccer movie, but on paper it looks like it’s based on his faith and that of his wife.
I was hesitant but maybe encouraged that it wouldn’t be like every other Erwin brothers movie I had seen. A bright spot was the casting. We have Zachary Levi (from the absolutely wonderful show called Chuck… and Shazam!) DENNIS QUAID !!! And even Anna Paquin (True Blood and X-Men) leads this one. It’s a pretty starred cast! Would that break our streak of bad movies and really start our 2022 on the right foot?
On the film.
We open with a young Kurt Warner (Hart) watching Super Bowl XIX. (Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers) We hear a voiceover (a little cheesy) but Warner thinks he will one day be in the Super Bowl….
We switch to Warner (Levi) as a QB for the University of Northern Iowa and we see his coach causing him grief. Coach Terry Allen is played by BIG Adam Baldwin! This connection will give fans of the Chuck series something to smile about. Baldwin and Levi starred in the series together. Chuck was the nerdy sort of a spy title character and Baldwin was one of his handlers.
The joke they had was classic and a wonderful part that made the show great. We saw a bit of that spark they had and to be honest I was excited. I pointed at the screen and explained to my meeting everything I just told you. We may have missed a good 10 minutes of dialogue. My fault. We didn’t miss much that’s ok.
We then come to a segment where essentially Kurt (Levi) meets his future wife Brenda (Pacquin.) They meet at a bar he frequents with one of his teammates and friends. It’s a country bar and it’s not the country bar type. Yet he is fascinated by her. I was slightly encouraged to see an actual setting in a “Christian” movie. Believe it or not, some people go out and hang out with friends. Watch football, talk about life, not just on Sundays on a bench. So the boy loves the girl.
What is he doing? He’s learning to dance online to impress her! The things we do for love… ..I’m going to ski this winter ……… ..I’ve never skied before. Eventually, Brenda (Pacquin) and Kurt (Levi) begin a relationship. She is distant at first, she is divorced and has two young children from her first marriage. One of his children is legally blind, and if there are times when Christianity is mentioned, it is with him, or other life events that come up. Brenda’s son, Zach, immediately takes a liking to Kurt, which helps to let Brenda’s guard down and a relationship begins to blossom.
Then we see Kurt (Levi) eagerly awaiting the draft and hoping he gets drafted. He is not. From there, the film drags on. I know it’s meant to be an uplifting, God-centered movie but I haven’t felt it. The character of Warner strikes me as selfish and silly at times. There is a time when he is too proud to find a job and they use the change to buy gasoline. Maybe it’s artistic license and exaggerated situations, but it made me hate the character. Eventually, Warner (Levi) gets a job doing the grocery shopping. Guess running out of gas was supposed to make him find a job and carry more weight. I know everyday people struggle and have often used change to buy gasoline or groceries so I get it, but the way it’s played out here isn’t working.
I will no longer reveal the plot but I will say that more football is to be seen. Those parts of the story work, and a nice inclusion mixed up real clips from actual games with their thematic storytelling. Nice touch.
So, did this movie interrupt the skip movie series? Unfortunately no. If you expect a “Christian” movie, you will be disappointed. I made a comment at the end, I felt like this theme was enameled to say “hey look at us!” Come see this movie. Mainly just a marketing ploy. It’s a shame because I’ve read Kurt and Brenda’s story and their faith is a solid foundation for their relationship and marriage.
Sadly, it’s added with a phrase here and tears there. Felt forced. The casting is awesome, and it made me want to start the Chuck series all over again. This is not a film that I do not see myself again. I am also a fan of the Bengals. Who Dey! 2 out of 5 stars
Sources
2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/features/entertainment/71033/dont-expect-to-watch-again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]