Hollywood legend and pioneer was 94

Sidney Poitier, a pioneer of Hollywood diversity and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 94.

Poitier died in the Bahamas on Thursday, acting director general of the Bahamian Foreign Office, Eugène Torchon-Newry, confirmed to The Associated Press.

USA TODAY has contacted the Prime Minister of the Bahamas and the Poitier representative for more information.

Poitier’s legacy in the history of cinema is that of an icon: many of his most memorable rolesdeals with race in mainstream Hollywood movies before others choose to do so. One biographernicknamed him the “Martin Luther King of the Movies”.

The 1967 cinema “Guess who’s coming to dinner? “in which Poitier played the role of love interest opposite Katharine Houghton, offered a positive portrayal of interracial couples at a time when more than a handful of states still had laws banning interracial marriage.

“Before Sidney, African American actors had to play supporting roles in big studio films that were easy to cut in some parts of the country. But you couldn’t cut Sidney Poitier from a Sidney Poitier movie,” said Denzel Washington at 2002 Oscars, giving Poitier an honorary Oscar. “He was the reason a movie was made: The First African-American Movie Star Solo, Above The Title. “

Hollywood remembers Sidney Poitier:“He showed us how to reach the stars”

Sidney Poitier was the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor

Among his long list of accolades, Poitier became the first African-American actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor (for “The Defiant Ones” in 1958) and six years later he became the first Black Manto to winning an Oscar for best actor, this time for “Field Lily”.

In Poiter’s acceptance speech, he acknowledged the “long journey up to this point” and said he was “indebted to countless people”, including members of the Academy. Through heavy breaths and big smiles, he finished, “All I can say is a very special thank you.”

The American Film Institute included him in its 1999 list of Hollywood’s top male stars, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1974 and President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

“They say that Sidney Poitier does not make films, he makes milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of progress of the Americas,” Obama declared before awarding the actor the highest civilian honor in the country. “

“Poitier has not only entertained, but enlightened, changing attitudes, widening hearts, revealing the power of the big screen to bring us closer together,” he continued. everything gets a little better along the way. “

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in 2021, graced Poitier with its 10,000 square foot lobby, dubbed the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby.

In January 2021, Arizona State University gave its name to its new film school. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School was unveiled in a virtual ceremony.

The decision to give the school the name of Poitier was more than his achievements and his heritage, but because he embodies in his very person what we strive to associate with excellence, dynamism and passion with a social purpose and social results, all of which his career has truly stood for, said Michael M. Crow, president of the university.

At the time, his daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson told The Associated Press that her father was doing well and appreciating his family, and considered it an honor to be the namesake of the new film school.

Denzel Washington on the heritage of Poitier: “I will always follow in your footsteps”

In 2001, 38 years after Poitier’s pioneering Oscar victory, Washington became the second African-American to receive the Best Actor award for his role in “Training Day”. The same evening, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the film industry.

“Forty years that I’ve been chasing Sidney, what do they do? They present him (an award) that same night. I will always pursue you, Sidney,” Washington said in his acceptance speech, as the two greeted each other. the other with their respective trophies. “I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I prefer to do, sir.”

“I was grateful, because (Washington) after me, as he did, he brought the concept of African Americans in movies to a place where I couldn’t, I didn’t.” , Poitier said later in a interview with the Academy.

“Hiswin represented progress, he represented the sizing of the film industry,” Poitier added. “It was an example of the perseverance, effort and determination of young people of color. It was a spectacular and spectacular evening.”

Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington:Read USA TODAY’s rare joint interview with Hollywood icons

How Sidney Poitier became an actor

Born in Miami on February 20, 1927, to Bahamian tomato farmers traveling to the United States to sell crops, Poitier grew up on Cat Island in the Bahamas before moving to New York on his own at the age of 16.

“I was taught that I have fundamental rights as a human being. I was taught that I was somebody,” he told Oprah Winfrey in 2015 of how her education then helped him navigate an industry that was not always accepting. “I knew we still had no money, I was taught that I was someone. We still had no electricity or running water, I was taught that I ‘was someone. “

His acting career began with the American Negro Theater and five years later he starred in his first feature film: “No Way Out”, a hospital drama about a doctor (Poitier) confronted with racism. ‘a white patient he is trying to save. . He went on to act in films such as “To sir, with love” and “In the heat of the night”. Over the years, he has built a reputation for playing sweet, kind and intelligent characters.

Films by Sidney Poitier:His most notable films, from “Lilies of the Field” to “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

A star like Sidney has a brand and Sidney worked really hard as an actor to create that brand “, Houghton, co-star of” Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner “in Poitier, declared Vanity Fair in 2017.

“We didn’t use that word back then, but okay, so who do I want to be? I want to be heroic; I want to be smart; I want to be noble; I want to be sensitive. as a black man he was going to be judged. He knew it. He had to be better than a white man. And that was his great gift to America. He chose to be the perfect man. “

Children, wives of Sidney Poitier

Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, JuanitaHardy: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina. The couple divorced after five years of marriage. Poitier then married former actress Joanna Shimkus in 1976 and had two more daughters, Anika and Sydney.

“He is the most wonderful, generous, kind and honest man with the most integrity I have ever known in my life,” said Joanna. Hollywood journalist in 2017.

Poitier served on the Disney board of directors from 1995 to 2003 and wrote three autobiographical books: The last, published in 2008, was a series of letters filled with his own life lessons, written to one of his great- granddaughters, Ayele.

“Each generation must be responsible for itself, and there is no escaping it”, writes Poitier in “Life beyond measure: Letters to my great-granddaughter”.

“Even so, dear Ayele, it can be helpful in crucial moments to listen to the whispers of the ancestors in whose footsteps we are following. That is to say, little one, that although your great-great-great- father and the elders of my time are unfortunately no longer with us, we keep them alive by honoring in part the questions to which they have sought answers all their lives. From the elements that we can know of them and of the other individuals of our collective family tree, we can better understand where we came from and where we are going. “

Contribution: The Associated Press