Tributes to Sidney Poitier flock to Hollywood and elsewhere

January 7, 2022, 6:06 p.m. ET January 7, 2022, 6:06 p.m. ET

Picture Sidney Poitier at an event in honor of Shirley MacLaine in Culver City, Calif., In 2012. Credit… Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI

LONG ISLAND, The Bahamas Sidney Poitier, who grew up on Cat Island in the Bahamas, has long been regarded in the country as a pioneer.

Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, who said he befriended Poitier when he was the Bahamian non-resident ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007, described him as a giant and a model.

He was a Bahamian capable of traveling the world like a colossus, Mr Mitchell said in an interview on Friday. And so it is possible for any other Bahamian to do that, to go this way, and he leaves a legacy of immense respect and has left an indelible mark on Bahamians across the world.

Mr Poitier, who died Thursday night at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 94, was the son of tomato farmers on Cat Island, a 150 square mile area with a population of around 1,500 today.

The youngest of nine, he wore clothes made from sacks of flour and never saw a car until his father moved the family to Nassau in 1937 after Florida banned tomatoes from the Bahamas . He moved to Miami to live with a brother at the age of 14, then a year later to New York, where he began his long acting career.

Mr Mitchell said that, like many people in the Bahamas, he grew up knowing Mr Poitier as a Hollywood icon, watching his films at the Capitol Theater in Nassau.

He was the son of two ordinary Bahamians from Over-the-Hill and Cat Island, Mitchell said. And he had tremendous success on the world stage, on screen, so every movie that came out my mom would make sure that all of us kids were bundled up and sent to the Capitol Theater on Market Street to see these movies. .

But Mr Poitiers’ influence in the Bahamas has not been limited to the big screen. He is also remembered as a driving force behind the push in 1967 to elect a parliament that reflects the black majority of nations in what was then a British colony. He provided logistical support to the Liberal Progressive Party of Lynden O. Pindling, the country’s first black prime minister, who led the Bahamas to independence in 1973, Mitchell said.

He used his celebrity status, his connections with his friends in the United States to help promote majority rule for our country, Mr. Mitchell said. And he was definitely a part of it, no doubt.

Franklyn Wilson, a former PLP Cabinet minister, said Mr Poitier wielded considerable political influence. Mr Poitiers’ home on the island of New Providence became the scene of Sunday afternoon political seminars in the late 1960s, where he and Mr Pindling discussed public policy.

We would have these sessions at Sidneys on Winton Highway, recalls Wilson. And, overall, Sidney was such a captivating figure that you can’t really tell it was a conversation. You could describe it more accurately as lectures.

When he started talking you were just in awe, Wilson added. And its reality came out so clearly. The character that you saw in the world of cinematography and all that was the real man.

Mr. Wilson recalled Mr. Poitier once telling him: When you walk through the door of opportunity, you have a responsibility, and that is to make sure you leave the door open.

He kicked down the door, Wilson said. He didn’t just leave it open. He knocked him down.