Entertainment
Sidney Poitier died at 94, actor and activist remembers
Photo: Kobal / Shutterstock
Sir Sidney Poitier, the famous actor who became the first black actor to be nominated and win an Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94. Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell announced the death of Poitiers in a press release, saying: We have lost a great Bahamian and I have lost a personal friend. Vulture contacted the representatives of Poitiers for more information. Known for his roles in social dramas, including In the heat of the Night; to sir, with love; and Guess who’s coming to dinner, Poitiers’ depth and nuance as a performer and her choice of projects have broadened the roles available for black men in Hollywood. He was the oldest Oscar winner for Best Living Actor.
Born to Bahamian parents in Miami in 1927, Poitier spent his early years in the Bahamas before moving to the United States as a teenager. He began his acting career in the New York theater, soon obtaining roles in the social-drama film. Jungle blackboard (1955) and the two-handed Tony Curtis The provocateurs (1958), the latter earned Poitier its first Oscar nomination and a BAFTA for best foreign actor. The following year, Poitier created the main role of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberrys A raisin in the sun, facing Ruby Dee. It was the first Broadway production written by a black woman. He would later reprise the role in the film adaptation.
Firsts like these have defined Poitiers’ career so much. He was the first African-American man to win an Oscar, in 1963 for Field lilies. Poitier enjoyed a string of critical and box office hits in the 1960s, playing Detective Virgil Tibbs in In the heat of the Night and featured in films addressing social issues, such as to sir, with love and Guess who’s coming to dinner both in 1967. The latter film debuted just six months after interracial marriage was legalized in all states.
Beyond his on-screen roles, Poitier got involved in civil rights activism, working with his close friend Harry Belafonte to help organize the March on Washington and later plan the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial after his assassination. He was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007; from 2002 to 2007, he was also Ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO. He received an Honorary Oscar in 2002, the same year Halle Berry and Denzel Washington made history by becoming the first two black performers to win lead roles on the same night. Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus Poitier; Her daughters ; small children; and great-grandchildren.
Actors and activists remember the impact of his work. For over 80 years, Sidney and I have laughed and cried and hurt as much as we could, Belafonte said in a statement toHollywood reportr. He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better. Robert Redford appreciated his kindness, elegance and sense of humor in a statement.
Washington said THR in a report this Poitier was a gentle man and has opened closed doors to all of us for years, adding, God bless him and his family. From Black Hollywood icons Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Allen, Jeffrey Wright and Viola Davis to a new generation of top men like Colman Domingo, Billy Porter and more, check out tributes to Sidney Poitier below.
This is a developing story.
Sources
2/ https://www.vulture.com/2022/01/sidney-poitier-dead-at-94.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]