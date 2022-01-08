Sidney Poitier died at 94, actor and activist remembers

Photo: Kobal / Shutterstock

Sir Sidney Poitier, the famous actor who became the first black actor to be nominated and win an Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94. Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell announced the death of Poitiers in a press release, saying: We have lost a great Bahamian and I have lost a personal friend. Vulture contacted the representatives of Poitiers for more information. Known for his roles in social dramas, including In the heat of the Night; to sir, with love; and Guess who’s coming to dinner, Poitiers’ depth and nuance as a performer and her choice of projects have broadened the roles available for black men in Hollywood. He was the oldest Oscar winner for Best Living Actor.

Born to Bahamian parents in Miami in 1927, Poitier spent his early years in the Bahamas before moving to the United States as a teenager. He began his acting career in the New York theater, soon obtaining roles in the social-drama film. Jungle blackboard (1955) and the two-handed Tony Curtis The provocateurs (1958), the latter earned Poitier its first Oscar nomination and a BAFTA for best foreign actor. The following year, Poitier created the main role of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberrys A raisin in the sun, facing Ruby Dee. It was the first Broadway production written by a black woman. He would later reprise the role in the film adaptation.

Firsts like these have defined Poitiers’ career so much. He was the first African-American man to win an Oscar, in 1963 for Field lilies. Poitier enjoyed a string of critical and box office hits in the 1960s, playing Detective Virgil Tibbs in In the heat of the Night and featured in films addressing social issues, such as to sir, with love and Guess who’s coming to dinner both in 1967. The latter film debuted just six months after interracial marriage was legalized in all states.

Beyond his on-screen roles, Poitier got involved in civil rights activism, working with his close friend Harry Belafonte to help organize the March on Washington and later plan the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial after his assassination. He was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007; from 2002 to 2007, he was also Ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO. He received an Honorary Oscar in 2002, the same year Halle Berry and Denzel Washington made history by becoming the first two black performers to win lead roles on the same night. Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus Poitier; Her daughters ; small children; and great-grandchildren.

Actors and activists remember the impact of his work. For over 80 years, Sidney and I have laughed and cried and hurt as much as we could, Belafonte said in a statement toHollywood reportr. He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better. Robert Redford appreciated his kindness, elegance and sense of humor in a statement.

Washington said THR in a report this Poitier was a gentle man and has opened closed doors to all of us for years, adding, God bless him and his family. From Black Hollywood icons Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Allen, Jeffrey Wright and Viola Davis to a new generation of top men like Colman Domingo, Billy Porter and more, check out tributes to Sidney Poitier below.

Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

1/6 Couldn’t even start this morning Losing my dearest brother Sidney Poitier is like losing a piece of myself. all our dreams and working together in Hollywood – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

2/6 to stand up to use our voices to support the things that really matter. And through it all, it will be the countless hours we have spent traveling the world, eating, laughing and talking until the early hours of the morning that I will cherish the most. – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

3/6 Sidney had an aura of royalty and majesty about him like I had never seen before or after. And I have known counts, dukes and heads of state. He was a regal stature that sucked the air of the room as he entered and left the ladies to vanish in his wake. – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

4/6 It was a treat that no simple actor could ever conjure up, so you knew it had been bestowed upon him by a higher power and could never be replicated. And it won’t. – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

6/6 From those dues days in New York to your Best Picture presentation when I produced the Oscars in 1996, you’ve always been there for me Sidney. Across thick and thin we have shared the highest peaks and lowest valleys of life together. – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

6/6 You were there for me during the darkest moments of my life, always in my corner taking root. I will miss you forever my dear brother & when I feel like my soul needs a smile, I will think of you and our decades of memories shared together. pic.twitter.com/B23WxvnE3w – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

(1/3) A tiny part of me gets lost when my friends are gone, wrote Sidney Poitier in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, a huge part of my soul mourns at your passing. During your ninety-four years on this planet you have left an indelible mark with your extraordinary pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM – Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022

Sidney was my inspiration, my guide, my friend. Send love to Joanna and her family. pic.twitter.com/0UzVIyeJZV – Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love. (Sam Falk / NOW) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw – Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high.

To mister with love

Sir Sidney Poitier RIP

He showed us how to reach for the stars – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

#SidneyPoitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising up on the path of light that you have blazed. We will always keep you in our hearts and speak your name forever. pic.twitter.com/hIKYCqM245 – Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 7, 2022

Until I can properly praise him later. Broken Heart. I am because of him. He has blazed a trail for actors like me. I am eternally grateful. Stand up O for this giant. pic.twitter.com/B6ZgNZF8MG – Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) January 7, 2022

We have lost an elegant king today. Thanks Sidney Poitier. Not only for having opened the door, but for having walked in this world with infinite grace and excellence, so that even today we follow behind you, striving for the example you set. Rest in peace and power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu – Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022

Once he caught me following him. He said little girl what do you want I mumbled can I get your autograph. Since that day, he always called me little girl and asked me if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed at. He was my hero and great friend. Let him rip. https://t.co/yQhuiDCZse – Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 7, 2022

Dear Sidney, you were a gentle giant in life, in politics and in the movies. You will stay in our hearts and on our screens forever. Rest in peace. With good memories,

Beard pic.twitter.com/7H95KwkEkb – Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 7, 2022

You have paved the way for so many of us. Rest in power Dear Sir. https://t.co/V7Tp0SaX2c – Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 7, 2022

Her face, her expressions – it all matched the goodness of her heart. Sidney was a noble man and will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/OwvW7bW8oh – Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 7, 2022

You were an incredibly beautiful and kind soul who changed the lives of so many and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were there, and we will miss you. RIP expensive #SidneyPoitier – Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 7, 2022

To be in the presence of Sidney Poitier was to be in the presence of grace, dignity and humanity. And a very good actor too. TEAR – Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 7, 2022

This handsome, shiny and talented black man. Rest in peace and power #SidneyPoitier pic.twitter.com/RD3zhNOeX7 – Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 7, 2022

Farewell to the revolutionary titan, Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/3YmpPa699U – Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 7, 2022

Old @disney Board member Sidney Poitier was the most worthy man I have ever met. Dominant, gentle, passionate, daring, special ensemble. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz – Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was full of grace in all aspects of his life .. He opened the doors with a BOOM that came from his sweet soul RIP .. – Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the big ones. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ – Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Your excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in Divine Peace, King of the Bahamas. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier : Mathieu Bitton pic.twitter.com/43qHtaLgLQ – Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier Campaign of the Poor, Resurrection City, Washington, DC, May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and the screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 – Be a king (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

