Revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94





Sidney Poitier Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images Renowned actor and director Sidney Poitier has passed away. He was 94 years old. Poitier died on Thursday. His death was confirmed by the office of the prime minister of the Bahamas. With a career spanning more than 50 years across stage, film and television, Bahamian American Poitier has helped break the color barrier for black actors by choosing to play complex characters who did not adhere to stereotypes. racial. His memorable works include the groundbreaking 1967 comedy Guess who’s coming to dinner, the 1959 production by Lorraine Hansberry A Grape in the Sun,and 1967 In the heat of the Night, in which he plays the outspokenness of detective Virgil Tibbs. His legacy solidified in 1964 when he became the first black actor and the first man from the Bahamas to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in drama. Field lilies. Poitier was also a political activist who attended the March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr., James Baldwin and Harry Belafonte. Born unexpectedly on February 20, 1927 in Miami, Florida, while his parents were visiting, Poitier grew up in extreme poverty on Cat Island in the Bahamas. After falling in love with cinema, he returned to Miami at age 15 but left the Sunshine State months after meeting with the Ku Klux Klan. Poitier eventually traveled to New York to work for the American Negro Theater. However, her first audition was a disaster due to her difficulty reading the script and her strong Bahamian accent. Determined to succeed, Poitier learned to read by studying magazines, imitated American broadcasters to lose his accent, and worked as a janitor at the American Negro Theater in exchange for acting lessons. His second audition was a success and he became an understudy for Harry Belafonte. Poitier’s first major onscreen role came in the 1950 film No Exit, in which he plays a doctor operating on a racist patient who dies, starting a race war in a small town. The film led to other work, including the 1951 drama Cry, the beloved country and the years 1955 Jungle blackboard. In 1959, he was the first African American to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor when he received a nod for his role in The provocateurs. Poitier made his directorial debut with the Western 1972Buck and the preacher, which he also played in opposite Belafonte. He went on to make eight other films, including Uptown Saturday night, with Belafonte, Richard Pryor and Flip Wilson, as well as the 1980s Stir crazy, with Pryor and Gene Wilder. Stir crazy went down in history as the highest grossing film from a black director until Keenen Ivory Wayans broke the record in 2000 with Horror movie. After a decade-long hiatus from acting, Poitier returned to the big screen opposite Tom Berenger and Kirstie Alley in the 1988 film. Shoot to kill. He then played Nelson Mandela in the 1997 film Mandela and de Klerk. Her last role was in the 2001 TV movie The last bricklayer in America. Over the years, Poitier has won numerous accolades, including an honorary Oscar for his outstanding contributions to American cinema in 2002. Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Potier is survived by his wife Joanna Poitier; the children Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Anika Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Sherri Poitier and Gina Poitier; and many grandchildren. Sidney Poitier RBD / Ullstein Image via Getty Images

