Amy Schneider becomes the first woman to exceed the million dollars at risk!





Now that Amy Schneider has experienced what it’s like to dominate the Jeopardy! stage, she wonders why sequences like hers don’t happen more often. Once you get used to the buzzer and the cadence of the clues, she explained in a recent interview, you have a sizable advantage over a cold-arriving candidate. And Schneider has certainly settled into his groove. Friday, she became the fourth candidate and the first woman in the history of Jeopardy! to exceed $ 1 million in earnings during the regular season. She did so in her 28th game, a runaway in which she won over $ 42,000, continuing a streak that caught the attention of game show fans across the country. It is not an amount of money that I had imagined would be associated with my name, Schneider, a 42-year-old software engineering manager who lives in Oakland, Calif., Said in a statement from hurry.

Schneider, who grew up watching Jeopardy! at home with her parents and in eighth grade was voted Most Likely to Appear on the Show, had a weeklong whirlwind for both good and bad reasons. Monday, she tweeted that she had been stolen, losing her credit cards, ID and phone. (As a result, she said she should pause her detailed recaps of each game on social media.) The Million Dollar Bar Rare To Reach Ken Jennings was the first player to do so, in 2004, 30 games in his record of 74 games. But fans have grown more and more accustomed to seeing the competition achieve it. James Holzhauer became the second person to earn $ 1 million in his 32-game streak in 2019. Three months ago, Matt Amodio also topped $ 1 million, raising $ 1.5 million before d ‘to be beaten after 38 victories. The recent pattern of sequences in the series has fueled theory among fans watching from their couches and among members of the series’ production crew. Some have postulated that production delays linked to the pandemic have benefited some applicants by giving them more time to study. Some point to the growing amount of online resources. Or, it could be just fluke. To some extent, I think it’s just a statistical fluke, Schneider said. Schneider doubts the extra time she had to prepare during the pandemic helped her significantly. Ultimately, she said, it’s not something you can cram into. To be good at Jeopardy !, she says, you just have to live a life where you learn stuff all the time.

