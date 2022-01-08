OZY’s top 10 of the week: arts and entertainment stars – OZY

Concluding our Top 10 Week, today’s Daily Dose focuses its attention on the future faces of the world of arts and culture. Some of the names below you will know. A lot, you won’t. All of them are doing innovative things in their own fields and are likely to become important in the near future. From models and musicians to social media stars, these are, in no order of priority, the people we recommend you watch out for over the coming year. Once again, dear reader, we count on you to guide us: send us your best tips for success stories in the arts world ([email protected]) and well present your recommendations here next week. Happy reading and have a good Friday! 1 – Ali Malik (comedy) Son of a British Pakistani mother in London and a Pakistani father, Ali Maliks first turned to comedy in the most neutral space: the shower. The experiences of first-generation Americans were similar to those of many in his stead, with his parents spending much of their time working to create a secure future for their children. Now in her late thirties and based in Los Angeles, educating the Maliks isn’t just about characteristics in its material but also contributed to how he discovered his love for comedy in the first place. Rarely allowed to listen to music as a kid, I was able to download comedy albums instead, and listened obsessively, Malik tells OZY, citing legends like Russell Peters, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias as inspiration. 2 – Noname (rap / book club) She is heavy Barack Obamas review drone strikes, dared to challenge Beyonce’s ethics, and was one of the first rappers to advocate for fund the police. In addition there is this very public spat with J. Cole. To say that Chicago rapper Noname is on the radical side would be a drastic understatement, but the truth is, she just wants the truth. All she cares about is spreading knowledge, which is why she founded the Nonames Book Club to uplift marginalized writers. 3 – Halima Aden (model) The 24-year-old Somali American hit the headlines as the first model to don a hijab and burkini for the cover of Illustrated sports. Aden is a true pioneer. She had negotiated a contract that would allow her to work only with agencies that allowed her to wear the hijab and only work with female stylists. It worked, but only temporarily: in 2020, she quit modeling to protest the industry’s operating practices, taking one for the team, she said, to help others feel more comfortable speaking out. Industry issues aside, Aden still hopes represent somalia in the Miss Universe contest. While this is a first for a competitor to compete wearing a hijab, it doesn’t scare Aden, who has made a career of breaking down barriers. 4 – Michaela Coel (acting) British Ghanaian immigrant daughter breaks through with her Channel 4 sitcom Chewing gum, a coming-of-age story about a young black woman finding her voice and sexuality in a hilarious and dirty way, as the Guardian put it. And his HBO series in 12 episodes, I can destroy you, quickly became a must see. Playing the protagonist, Arabella, Coel addresses the trauma of being sexually assaulted in a battle she herself fought after being drugged and assaulted in 2016. The 34-year-old East London native forces her audiences to confront uncomfortable subjects and resonate with British and American viewers. 5 – Mickey Guyton (music) Last year, country superstar Morgan Wallen laid bare the genre’s long-standing issues with race and representation when a video emerged from him shouting a racist insult. It’s the same genre Mickey Guyton has dedicated his career to. One of the country’s few black artists, Guyton hit a small viral hit in 2020 with the staff, passionate and daring Black like me. It has counted hundreds of thousands of views and streams, but it hasn’t made a dent in the country charts. Now Guyton has a second chance to earn the attention she deserves, with Remember Her Name making her the first black woman to be nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards later this month. 6 – Seema Hari (social networks) In a country where fair skin is an obsession for many, this dark-skinned beauty is taking a whole different path. Seema Hari is confront colourism in the modeling industry in India with all his strength as an advocacy campaign ambassador The darkness is beautiful, a presence on social networks and as a writer. Growing up, Hari was bullied and harassed because of her dark complexion. But she did not let opponents dim her light. Instead, she shines as a model, DJ, activist, and engineer. Her Instagram is a gold mine of content celebrating dark skin tones while addressing issues such as India’s caste system and transphobia. seven – Bobby Cash (music) As a child growing up in Uttarakhand, Bal Kishore Das Loiwal was immersed in music and his love for country music was established early on thanks to a parent in Nashville who sent the family doses of American country songs daily. This led him to take his nicknames, Babu and Kish, and combine them under the stage name Bobby Cash before giving his first gig at Rodeo, a Tex-Mex restaurant and hub for expats in Delhi, the 90s. The managers were so impressed that they offered him a regular seat. A member of the audience, an Australian film producer, felt that Cash was just dinkum the real deal and invited the Indian cowboy to perform at Southern Hemispheres’ hippest country festival in Tamworth, NSW. More than two decades later, the unlikely country star, now 61, was included in the years 2018 Rockumentary: evolution of Indian rock and continues to give live performances. 8 – Han Shimei (poetry) the factory cook was sold to her husband by her struggling family. Today, it is emerging as an unlikely new poetry sensation in China. Every morning, she wakes up in her village in central Henan Province with a flood of comments on her thoughts from the day before, which she posts on Kuaishou, the popular TikTok-style app. For Han, poems are an outlet for a mundane life between the factory and the shoes she crochet in her spare time. Turns out his writing is exactly what many other Chinese need as the country recovers from the recession and pandemic. 9 – Thuso Mbedu (interim) Nominated twice for the International Emmy Awards, this South African is on the cusp of a Hollywood breakthrough. Mbédu, 30 years old, generated tons of buzz following Barry Jenkins’ series, The Underground Railroad, on Amazon Prime last year and for which she was honored with the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and the Gotham Awards for her compelling performance. But the best is yet to come: Up next is a role alongside Viola Davis in the historic epic, The woman king, screened in September. ten – Antibalas (music) Nomination for Antibalas 2021 at the Grammy Awards had been in the making for over half a century. The versatile New York-based group of up to 19 members have only been around for two decades, but their music channels the great Fela Kuti with a dash of kung fu teaching. Beginning in the late 1960s, Kuti grew into Nigeria’s largest sound export by pioneering Afrobeat, a hybrid of traditional Yoruba music, funk and jazz. Antibalas first Grammy nomination last year, for Best World Music Album, Chronicles of Fu, came a year when Kuti himself was shortlisted for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He eventually lost, but he's sure to come back. 