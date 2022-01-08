Show biz turns as Omicron disrupts release schedules

Film producers have decided to postpone the release of expensive films due to increased cases of covid-19, despite the losses incurred, while new projects are also likely to be delayed.

This will have a ripple effect on films slated for release in February, ultimately disrupting the summer schedule.

The release of Bollywood films will not make sense as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana have closed cinemas, while films in regional languages ​​will also suffer as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are operating at 50% of their capacity.

In 2021, Bollywood recorded only a tenth ( 490 crore) of its box office earnings before the pandemic. He’s about to lose again 80-90 crore per month as long as theaters remain closed. With over 1,000 unique screens forced to shut their doors for good, the motion picture entertainment segment saw an 80% drop in domestic and global movie theater revenues in 2020, the Ficci-EY industry report said. media and entertainment.

The latest wave of covid hit the film industry hard, just as things were starting to improve, ”said film producer Girish Johar, who is also a trade and exhibition expert.

The big-budget SS period drama Rajamoulis RRR is slated for release on January 7 and Radhe Shyam, who had planned to stick to his Pongal debut, has been postponed. The films are titled by Telugu stars, but are said to have lost much of their Hindi audience due to the restrictions imposed by the covid.

With increasing interest on loans used to finance the production of ready-made but held-back films, filmmakers are reviewing costs and putting big-budget projects on the back burner.

Work on new projects, such as Vicky Kaushals The Immortal Ashwathama, Karan Johars Takht and Tiger Shroff-starrer Rambo has been postponed. In February, high-profile titles such as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranveer Singhs Jayeshbhai Jordaar, scheduled for release, will now have to be postponed.

If Omicron’s restrictions continue and more films move their release dates forward, they risk crowding theaters later and hitting the box office.

In contrast, many smaller films may prefer to be released on digital streaming platforms.

The biggest challenge is how to plan the dates. There is so much uncertainty as to when the government can impose restrictions that there is no clarity on what any of us can do unless we produce OTT originals, ”Mukesh Mehta said, Founder of Malayalam film production and distribution company E4 Entertainment. to the huge losses suffered by the team at RRR after widely promoting the film in recent weeks.

Sadly, the disruption comes just as the tide for exhibitors turned with Spider-Man’s latest film, No Way Home and Allu Arjuns Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, ringing the cash registers. Box Office India trading website said in a blog post that the Hindi version of Pushpa is expected to complete a three-week run with 72 crore, driven mainly by Maharashtra and Gujarat. AT 24.50 crore, the action movie’s week three numbers are better than Baahubali-The Beginning noted in 2015. Spider-Man is also expected to manage lifetime collections of 215-220 crore, recording the highest turnover of 2021 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Punjab and West Bengal.

Amit Sharma, CEO of Miraj Cinemas, said it is sad that movie theaters are the first victim when such things happen. It’s been almost two years for us. We were just getting back on our feet and now (the restrictions) will surely further delay the recovery, ”said Sharma.

Older films had benefited from the lack of new releases, but they too are slowing down now, independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. Everything now depends on cities like Delhi and Mumbai which are two of the biggest revenue collection centers. If February is also erased, it will have a huge impact on the industry, ”he said, adding that eventually all southern films dubbed in Hindi would suffer as well.

