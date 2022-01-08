Sidney Poitier, pioneering Hollywood icon who broke barriers for black actors, dies at 94

Actor Sidney Poitier arrives at the 86th Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California., Axelle / Bauer-Griffin | FilmMagic | Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, the famous Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other black actors with moving performances in classics such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess who’s coming to dinner,” a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday. He was 94 years old. During a revolutionary film career that spanned decades, Poitier established himself as one of America’s best performers. He made history as the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor and, at the height of his fame, he became a major box office draw. Poitier, who rejected film roles based on offensive racial stereotypes, was acclaimed for portraying proud and very intelligent men in 1960s landmarks such as “Lilies of the Field”, “A Patch of Blue”, “To Sir, With Love”, “In the heat of the night” and “Guess who’s coming to dinner”.

Actor and director Sidney Poitier on the set of the Oscar-winning film ‘Lilies of the Field’ for best actor, in Tuscon, Arizona. Michael Ochs Archives | Filmpix | Getty Images

He said he felt responsible for portraying black excellence at a time when the vast majority of movie stars were white and many black performers were relegated to subordinate or buffoon roles. “I felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every movement I made”,Poitier wroteabout the experience of being the only black person on a movie set. He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his portrayal of a former serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel in “Lilies of the Field”. The first black to win this honor, he remained the only one until Denzel Washington in 2002 the same year, Poitier received an Honorary Oscar “in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human”.

During his public life, Poitier received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Honor in 1982) and a Grammy for narrating his autobiography, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography”, published in 2000. Poitier was born prematurely on February 20, 1927, in Miami, to Bahamian parents while on vacation in the United States. He grew up in the Bahamas, spending his early years around his father’s tomato farm on Cat Island before the family moved to Nassau. The teenager Poitier returned to the United States, where he enlisted in the United States military and briefly served in a medical unit. He eventually traveled to New York and discovered a passion for the performing arts. He applied to the American Negro Theater, but was rejected because of his accent, so he spent the following months practicing American enunciation. When he applied again he was accepted into the company, and in 1946 he made his Broadway debut in “Lysistrata”. Poitier made her debut in the 1950 film noir “No Way Out” and the following year appeared in “Cry, the Beloved Country”, a British film set in South Africa around the time of the apartheid. He gained greater attention in the 1955 drama “Blackboard Jungle” as a troubled but musically gifted student at a downtown high school. He broke through in 1958 with “The Defiant Ones”, teaming up with Tony Curtis for the story of two escaped prisoners forced to survive while chained together. The film was a critical success, and Poitier and Curtis were both nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor. (They lost to David Niven for “Separate Tables”.) “The Defiant Ones” has opened up exciting career opportunities for Poitier. He praised the crippled beggar Porgy in the musical “Porgy and Bess” by Otto Preminger (1959), adapted from the opera by George Gershwin, and the determined Walter Lee Younger in “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), adapted from Lorraine. Hansberry game. In the 1960s, Poitier built on her Oscar win for “Lilies in the Field” and her national stardom. He refused roles based on racist caricatures and turned to films that celebrated the dignity, grace, intellect and honor of the main character. When he first started acting, he said in an interview in 1967, “the kind of nigger played on screen was always negative, buffoons, clowns, dragging butlers, really misfits. the background when I arrived 20 years ago and chose not to be complicit in stereotypes. “I want people to feel when they leave the theater that life and human beings are worth it,” Poitier added. “It’s my only philosophy on the images I take.” “A Patch of Blue”, released in 1965, was a groundbreaking portrayal of the relationship between the educated Poitier office worker and the blind white woman of Elizabeth Hartman. The film further established him as one of the leading leading men in Hollywood. Two years later, in 1967, Poitier followed one of the most incredible runs of his career. He played a tough but compassionate school teacher in “To Sir, With Love”, Philadelphia sleuth Virgil Tibbs in the southern crime drama “In the Heat of the Night”, and a widower engaged to the Liberals’ daughter. San Francisco whites in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

American-born Bahamian actor and director Sidney Poitier, on the set of his 1974 comedy, “Uptown Saturday Night”. Poitier also plays the role of Steve Jackson in the film. Silver Screen Collection | Filmpix | Getty Images