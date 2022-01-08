Sidney Poitier, considered Hollywood’s first black matinee idol, has died at 94





Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according toEugène Torchon-Newry, Acting Director General of the Bahamian Foreign Office. Poitier grew up in the Bahamas, having been born in Miami in 1927. The actor, director and activist was the first black actor to be nominated for a leading role at the Academy Award, for “The Defiant Ones” from 1958 and the first black actor to win one, a Best Actor for ‘Lilies of the Field’ in 1963. Many of his best-known films dealt with racism and were considered ahead of their time, addressing issues that mainstream Hollywood chooses to ignore. In his 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” he portrayed the love interest of a white woman (Katharine Houghton) in a positive portrayal of the race relations America still refused to acknowledge. Loving v. Virginia, the civil rights case in which the United States Supreme Court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage violate the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, was not decided until the same year. Poitier originally turned down the role of Porgy, in Samuel Goldwyn’s adaptation of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess”, objecting to the stereotypical way black characters were written in the musical. After Goldwyn allegedly threatened his careerHe played the role, skipping the film’s premiere in 1959. He accepted the film largely to do “The Defiant Ones,” which dealt with racial politics. With his deep and thunderous voice (he had listened to the radio to lose her West Indian accent) and her tall stature, Poitier was known as Hollywood’s first black morning idol. His many other films include “To Sir With Love”, where he plays a teacher at a London school, and “Night”, where his character struggles to be accepted as a detective and has to face racism from another man. of law. These two films, along with “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” were among the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 1967. He also appeared on Broadway in “Lysistrata” and “A Raisin in the Sun” and directed a Broadway production of “Take me back to Morningside Heights. “ “He was the reason a movie was made: The First African American Movie Star Solo, Above The Title,” Denzel Washington said at the 2002 Oscars, where Poitier received an honorary Oscar. Poitier also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 from President Barack Obama. But, as the New York Times wrote, “Throughout his career, a heavy weight of racial significance weighed on Mr. Poitier and the characters he played. “I really felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made,” he once wrote. In his forties, he began directing and producing mainly mainstream films, such as the Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder film “Stir Crazy” (1980). He has also written three critically acclaimed memoirs. Poitier had six daughters, four with his first wife Juanita Marie Hardy, whom he divorced in 1965, and two with his second wife and former co-star Joanna Shimkus, who survives him. In one 1995 interview with Oprah, Poitier spoke about how his childhood in poverty shaped him and helped him take on and develop the roles he believed were important: “I was taught that I have fundamental rights as a human being. I was taught that I was someone. . . .We had no electricity and no running water yet, I was taught that I was someone. “ Stories like this:

