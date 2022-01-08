Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley join Roald Dahl’s Netflix movie – the Hollywood reporter





Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley have embarked on Wes Anderson’s latest feature, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story collection The wonderful story of Henry Sugar and six others which is set up at Netflix. Anderson wrote the screenplay and is directing the adaptation; Filming begins this month in the UK. The project is the first to kick off since Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in the fall of 2021 in a successful deal that gave the streamer the rights to the author’s entire catalog. It is not known, however, how long Anderson has been developing the project, but the filmmaker is a fan of the writer’s work, having previously adapted Fantastic Mr. Fox as a stop-motion function in 2009. Netflix declined to comment on the castings. The tome, published in 1982, features both fiction and non-fiction. The title story centers on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future. This sets off a series of misadventures that involve escaping mafia henchmen, working with a Hollywood makeup artist to create new identities and create orphanages around the world. While it’s unclear what roles Patel, Fiennes, and Kingsley play, it’s known that Cumberbatch will not only play Sugar, but also serve as a tie-in to the other stories, playing multiple roles throughout. Anderson is known to use a familiar repertoire of actors for his films. Fiennes starred in the director The Grand Hotel Budapest, but Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley are newcomers to Anderson’s feature film world. Cumberbatch is currently playing in the billion dollar global hit Spider-Man: No Path Home and returns as good Doctor Strange with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due in May 2022. It is replaced by UTA. Patel received praise for his work in A24 The green knight, released in July 2021, while Fiennes is currently on screens with The king’s man. Kingsley stole scenes in the recent Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

