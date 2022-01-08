‘A Hero’ talks about how complicated a good deed (and a little lie) can beExBulletin

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly chats with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi about his new movie, A hero. The story examines the complexity of what many seem to be a good deed.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Suppose you owed someone money – like a lot of money, so much you got sent to jail – debtors jail – because you couldn’t pay it back. And then, on leave to go home for two days, you came into possession of a purse filled with gold coins. What would you do – sell them, pay off some of your debt, get out of jail, start a new life, or try to find the owner of the purse and return it to them? This is the question at the center of the new Iranian film “A Hero”. He won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last July, and director Asghar Farhadi is now joining us with his interpreter.

Welcome.

ASGHAR FARHADI: Thank you.

KELLY: Could you describe for us in a sentence or two who your main character is? It’s Rahim.

FARHADI: Yes. (By performer) He’s a very simple character who is in a very complicated situation. He makes very small mistakes and decisions that turn out to be critical. During the film, we have a kind of empathy with the character with him, and we root him so that he regains his reputation. This empathy is not just about Rahim’s character, but all the other characters in the movie as well.

KELLY: So the title of the movie, “A Hero” – is that him? Or is it more of a question we’re supposed to be solving?

FARHADI: (Through interpreter) No, I don’t think he’s a hero. Heroes usually are – they make their own decisions. They know exactly what they want. But Rahim is not like that. The choice of this title, “A Hero”, has a contradiction that I really liked. When you see the title, you can’t wait to see a character you admire all the time. But when you see the movie, we see a character that everyone in the movie makes a decision for that character.

KELLY: That’s exactly what you’re saying. He’s a very passive character …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … A man who lets things happen to him. I kept wanting to shake it and scream, wake up. Fix it. Stop.

FARHADI: Yes. Yeah.

KELLY: Putting the character aside, is it a challenge to find an actor who can do …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … Watchable, convincing passivity? – because it was.

FARHADI: Yes, exactly. (Via a performer) In fact, finding an actor who can play the role of a passive character is much more difficult than making a character who is very practical and always makes decisions. Usually, audiences don’t like a passive character. So making a passive character in order and getting the audience to like and follow that character is very difficult.

KELLY: Now the female characters were awesome. Rahim’s sister, Rahim’s bride – these are, on the contrary, events of conduct …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … Much more than him. Talk about the development of these characters.

FARHADI: Yes. (By performer) Maybe it is from my personal life – that in my life all the women around me are very strong women who make all the decisions all the time.

KELLY: (Laughs).

FARHADI: (Via interpreter) And maybe that’s my personal take on that. But I feel like the female characters in my movie right now – although they have an emotional side too, but they’re a lot more courageous. And they can make decisions much more easily.

KELLY: Tell me about the frame. The city of Shiraz is almost a character in itself. It is a famous city …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … In southwestern Iran, famous for its history, Persian literature, and gardens. We don’t see any of that in this movie. You just take us to the homes and offices of ordinary people. Why?

FARHADI: Yes. (Via an interpreter) The city of Shiraz is a very famous city among Iranians. And it has a historical legacy, and a lot of our heroes and all of our heroes of literature come from that region. The other aspect of Shiraz is that the people of Shiraz – they have a very strong bond with their families, unlike the capital which – it’s not exactly like that.

KELLY: Oh, I can feel the people of Tehran listening (laughs) and wanting to argue about it.

FARHADI: (Via interpreter) I too live in Tehran. And Tehran is a huge city, so you can’t say it all like that. But like in any other capital, the people of Tehran are not so – you know, that strong in connection with their families or other people …

KELLY: A lot of back and forth.

FARHADI: (Via the interpreter) … Like in small towns.

KELLY: Yeah.

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: I wondered if part of the emphasis on showing us, you know, an ordinary person’s kitchen, an ordinary person’s living room – when you’re making a movie about a very ordinary person struggling with a very complicated decision, whether it was deliberate, we do not see famous monuments. We just see normal life.

FARHADI: Yes. (Via performer) What I really like and try to use in all of my films is to use everyday material to do drama in my films. From a distance it may seem that these are ordinary details of lives that are not interesting things to make a story out of. But they’re very precious, you know, signs in life that you can make a fuss. Plus, the details of everyday life are full of, you know, layers. When the time is gone and you look at them again, you find all of these layers.

KELLY: Well, and I know you, of course, weren’t doing this primarily for an American audience. But I loved that Americans can see ordinary Iranians and see their lives, because so much of what we hear about Iran is about the tensions between our countries. And it’s so good to remember that these are people who love and cry and hate and struggle with the same temptations, same issues, and issues …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … That we’re doing here.

FARHADI: Exactly. (Via the interpreter) That’s absolutely correct. I mean, it’s been very interesting so far that everywhere in the United States that I’ve been to so far, I feel like the people of the United States are very similar emotionally to the Iranian people. But the image that part of the Iranians and part of the American population have of each other is only through politics, which is not – unfortunately not a good image.

KELLY: You said you lived in Tehran …

FARHADI: Yes.

KELLY: … Which maybe answers my last question, which is, are you able to continue working in Iran and making the kind of movies you want to make?

FARHADI: (Via the interpreter) I hope this continues and that I do most of my films in Iran. And that’s because I was born in this place, and the world of this place, you know, is much more familiar to me. I understand this world much better. But what can happen tomorrow, no one can predict. And I don’t know if I can continue to work there or not. We will see.

KELLY: Well, I hope for our good, you do it because you make the kind of movies that no foreigner could do.

So thanks. It was a pleasure to watch that.

FARHADI: Thank you.

KELLY: We spoke with director Asghar Farhadi, through a performer, about his new movie “A Hero”. It’s Iran’s official selection for the Oscars, and it’s in theaters now.

