Latest from Sidney Poitier: Mark Ruffalo, Barack Obama and Whoopi Goldberg pay tribute after the death of the actor 94





Sidney Poitier wins Best Actor at the 1964 Oscars Tributes started pouring in for Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94. Bahamian-American actor best known for his films Guess who’s coming to dinner and In the heat of the Night was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. Poitier won the award for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Field lilies. Following the news of his death, announced by Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, fans and other stars began to remember Poitier on social media. The independents Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier, a unique actor whose deep influence and legacy will last forever. Key points Show last update



1641568905 Death of Sidney Poitier: the first black to win the Oscar for best actor dies at the age of 94 Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell said. The Hollywood star was known for films including Guess who’s coming to dinner, In the heat of the Night and Field lilies, for which he became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:21 PM 1641569337 Westworld star Jeffrey Wright remembers the historic actor as one of a kind Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright paid tribute to Poitier in a moving Twitter post. Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gracious, warm, and genuinely royal handsome man, writes Wright. RIP, sir. With love. Wright is best known for his role of Belize in the Broadway production of Tony Kushners Angels in America and his acclaimed adaptation of HBO in 2003. The American actor was last seen in No time to die, with alongside Daniel Craigs James Bond. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:28 PM 1641569572 An official Twitter account of the late musician Louis Armstrong has remembered Poitier as a legendary actor. In a tribute post, the account managed by the Louis Armstrong House Museum shared a photo of Poitier alongside Armstrong and Paul Newman in the 1961 film. Paris Blues. The film starred Poitier as jazz saxophonist Eddie Cook and Newman as trombonist Ram Bowen. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:32 PM 1641569574 An official Twitter account of the late musician Louis Armstrong has remembered Poitier as a legendary actor. In a tribute post, the account managed by the Louis Armstrong House Museum shared a photo of Poitier alongside Armstrong and Paul Newman in the 1961 film. Paris Blues. The film starred Poitier as jazz saxophonist Eddie Cook and Newman as trombonist Ram Bowen. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:32 PM 1641569773 Piers Morgan paid tribute to Poitier in a Twitter post. The old one Hello Great Britain Host wrote: When he responded to an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the owner of the theater sneered: Go be a dishwasher. Sidney was already a dishwasher. Stung by the jibe, he swore to prove him wrong. He became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:36 PM 1641570149 Denzel Washington became the second black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his 2001 film Training day. In his acceptance speech, Washington praised Poitier. I will always pursue you, Sidney. I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I would rather do, sir, he said. At the same ceremony, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his contribution to American cinema. In 2012, following the death of Ernest Borgnine, Poitier became the oldest living winner for best actor in history. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:42 PM 1641570494 George Takei says Poitier will be mourned by so many people he opened the very doors to Hollywood for ‘ Star trek Actor George Takei paid tribute to pioneer Sidney Poitier. Takei wrote on Twitter: Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, has died aged 94. The Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and Lilies of the Field star, for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many to whom he opened the very doors to Hollywood. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:48 PM 1641570979 Colman Domingo would like to thank Poitier for having opened a formidable path for actors like me ‘ Euphoria Star Colman Domingo paid tribute to Poitier in a moving message on Twitter. Until I can properly praise him later. Broken Heart. I’m because of him, Domingo wrote. He has blazed a trail for actors like me. I am eternally grateful. Stand up O for this giant. Domingo is best known for his roles in the hit HBO series Euphoria, as good as Fear the living dead. He recently starred in the Nia DaCostas reboot of the 1992 horror film fellow and the film A24 Zola. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 3:56 PM 1641571587 Former Disney CEO Bob Iger calls Poitier the most worthy man I’ve ever met Former Walt Disney Executive Chairman Robert Bob Iger paid tribute to Poitier, a former Disney board member. Old @disney Board member Sidney Poitier was the most worthy man I have ever met, wrote Iger, who stepped down as CEO in 2020. Dominant, gentle, passionate, daring, special ensemble. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 4:06 PM 1641571864 Netflix star Aimee Carrero calls Poitier a light like no other ‘ Netflix and Disney star Aimee Carrero remembered Poitier as a talent unlike any other in a generation. Carrero who recently starred alongside Margaret Qualley in the acclaimed Netflix drama series Maid paid tribute to the actor in a Twitter post. A unique talent in a generation, a light like no other. He changed everything. Thanks, Sir Sidney Poitier, Carrero wrote. Annabel nugentJanuary 7, 2022 4:11 PM

