Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier has died aged 94





Sir Sidney Poitier, who was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94. The actor, who has also worked as a filmmaker, activist and ambassador, has been confirmed dead by Bahamian Foreign Secretary Fred Mitchell (via The Guardian). “We have lost a great Bahamian and I have lost a personal friend,” Mitchell said. Poitier’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, said he was in conflict with great sadness and a sense of joy when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier ”. Sadness that he is no longer there to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he has done so much to show the world that those of the most humble can change the world and that we have given him his flowers as he was with us. We have lost an icon; a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure. Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for Field lilies. In addition, he was nominated for two more Oscars, 10 Golden Globes and six BAFTAs. He has been hailed as one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. During a long career, Poitier starred in Guess who’s coming to dinner and to sir, with love. Offscreen, he was decorated Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009. Tributes started pouring in from Hollywood. “Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love,” tweetedJames bond actor Jeffrey Wright. “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greatest, ”wrote Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the big ones. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ – Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022 See more tributes to Poitier below. If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high.

To mister with love

Sir Sidney Poitier RIP

He showed us how to reach for the stars – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022 Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The Guess Whos Coming To Dinner and Lilies of the Field star, for whom he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors to Hollywood. -George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022 A brilliant actor, director and activist RIP Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/uq1bDVQ9vO – Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 7, 2022

