Learn more about Marcus Williamson’s Rose Bowl viral thread





On the day Ohio State played at the Rose Bowl, cornerback Marcus Williamson, who recently retired from football, kicked off what quickly became a common thread on Twitter. I want to rap about my career as a young black college athlete at the highest level. As a guide for you getters to come, he wrote in opening in his initial tweet. In the thread that followed, he called out former OSU coach Urban Meyer, as well as the entire college sports system, which has long benefited from the free labor of student-athletes, many of whom are black. It was an incisive read: honest, overwhelming and stimulating at the same time. So, of course, this generated an immediate reaction, including from Meyer himself, who initially rang to say that one of Williamson’s claims (that a picture of Trayvon Martin was used during a team meeting to illustrate a ‘no hoodie’ rule) was wrong, a point the coach came back to later once it was brought to his attention that, yes, it actually happened. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times posted a long interview with Williamson, who spoke to reporter J. Brady McCollough throughout the day, discussing everything from the spark that led to his initial social media post to the harsh, under-discussed realities that come with a gamer in a major college football program. So you start to say, like, is that really what we signed up for? Williamson said. And going back to 2020, the pandemic, playing like this and not getting paid, enduring what was almost like a pseudo bubble in that we couldn’t see our families if we wanted to stay safe to participate, not to go. in class, really isolated in the facility and your apartment, you start to say, wow, it almost felt like essential workers. They needed us to participate to get some sort of income for what keeps a lot of things afloat, which is a staple in our communities, our cities, our states. Ohio State, Alabama, those kind of schools, are their cities’ professional teams. Theyre the following cult of their states. Head coaches are the highest paid employees in the state. So that seems really wrong, especially considering the toll it takes on our children. Definitively read it all here.

