Death of Sidney Poitier, first black performer to win the Oscar for best actor

Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Oscar for best acting performance, has passed away. He was 94 years old.

Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for Field lilies. His performance changed the way black people were presented in movies. This too inspired a generation of actors during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Before Poitier, most black actors only got supporting roles in movies. Hollywood filmmakers have rarely attempted to tell a black story.

In 1967, Poitier was the main actor in three Hollywood films in the United States.

In Guess who’s coming to dinner he played a black doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman. In In the heat of the Night it was Virgil Tibbs, a black police officer confronted with racism during a murder investigation. He also played a teacher at a London school that year in to sir, with love.





Messages and honors

Messages honoring and mourning Poitier flooded social networks after the Bahamas Foreign Office announced his death.

Whoopi Goldberg wrote on Twitter: He showed us how to reach for the stars. Tyler Perry added on Instagram: The Grace and the class that this man has displayed throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten. And musician Lenny Kravitz wrote that Poitier showed the world that with vision and grace anything is possible.

Poitiers’ rise as an actor was similar to changes in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s. He played the escaped black prisoner who befriends a racist white prisoner in The provocateurs. He was the office worker who fell in love with a white girl who couldn’t see in A stain of blue. He was a worker in Field lilies who is building a religious center for nuns. And he was the young father whose dreams collided with those of other family members of Lorraine Hansberrys. A raisin in the sun.





Debates over racial issues in Hollywood often turn to the history of Poitier. For years, he was not only the most popular black movie star, but the only one.

I made films when the only other black in the field was the shoeshine, he said News week in 1988. I was kind of the lonely guy in town.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama said that the actor not only to entertain but illuminated …developer the power of the big screen to bring us closer.

Poitiers as a part of Hollywood is often compared to Jackie Robinson who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. He has also been compared to Martin Luther King Jr. who led the civil rights movement. But Poitier has also faced discrimination against whites and accusations of compromise from the black community.

In 1967, black playwright Clifford Mason wrote in The New York Times, Why does white America love Sidney Poitier so much? Mason called the actor pawn for the white man’s sense of what is wrong with the world.

Poitier struggled to find accommodation in Los Angeles, California. And he was followed by the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist group, when it traveled to Mississippi in 1964, shortly after three civil rights activists were murdered there.





Early life

Poitier was born in Miami, where his parents had gone to bring tomatoes from their farm in the Bahamas. He spent his early years on the island before moving to Miami and then New York.

After a short time in the military, Poitier returned to seek employment as a diver in the Harlem neighborhood of New York when he saw an advertisement seeking actors at the American Negro Theater. Poitier had never seen a play in his life and could barely read its lines. The manager fired him.

He later told the Associated Press; he was so angry that he decided I am going to become an actor whatever it is. I don’t want to be an actor, but I have to be to go back and show him that I could be more than a dishwasher. It became my goal.

Poitier then passes a market to clean the theater in exchange for acting lessons. In 1950, Poitier got his first film role in No Exit. He played a doctor whose patient, a white male, dies and is subsequently abused by the patient’s brother.

In 2002 Poitier received a Special Honorary Oscar the same evening two other black actors won the Denzel Washington Best Actor Award for Training day and Halle Berry for Monster ball.

Washington, who previously presented Poitier with the honorary award, said in his acceptance speech: I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing that I prefer to do, sir, nothing that I prefer to do.

I am Bryan Lynn.

Hillel Italy reported this story to The Associated Press. Hai Do adapted it for VOA Learning English.

_________________________________________________

Words in this story

Inspire v. make (someone) want to do something; give (someone) an idea of ​​what to do or create

Grace nm controlled, polite and pleasant behavior

to entertain v. perform in front of people while singing, playing, or performing a similar performance

developer adj. give information about something that was not previously known

pawn nm a person or group who does not have much power and is controlled by a more powerful person or group

We want to hear from you. Write to us in the Comments section, and visit our Facebook page.