Entertainment
Death of Sidney Poitier, first black performer to win the Oscar for best actor
Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Oscar for best acting performance, has passed away. He was 94 years old.
Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for Field lilies. His performance changed the way black people were presented in movies. This too inspired a generation of actors during the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Before Poitier, most black actors only got supporting roles in movies. Hollywood filmmakers have rarely attempted to tell a black story.
In 1967, Poitier was the main actor in three Hollywood films in the United States.
In Guess who’s coming to dinner he played a black doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman. In In the heat of the Night it was Virgil Tibbs, a black police officer confronted with racism during a murder investigation. He also played a teacher at a London school that year in to sir, with love.
Messages and honors
Messages honoring and mourning Poitier flooded social networks after the Bahamas Foreign Office announced his death.
Whoopi Goldberg wrote on Twitter: He showed us how to reach for the stars. Tyler Perry added on Instagram: The Grace and the class that this man has displayed throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten. And musician Lenny Kravitz wrote that Poitier showed the world that with vision and grace anything is possible.
Poitiers’ rise as an actor was similar to changes in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s. He played the escaped black prisoner who befriends a racist white prisoner in The provocateurs. He was the office worker who fell in love with a white girl who couldn’t see in A stain of blue. He was a worker in Field lilies who is building a religious center for nuns. And he was the young father whose dreams collided with those of other family members of Lorraine Hansberrys. A raisin in the sun.
Debates over racial issues in Hollywood often turn to the history of Poitier. For years, he was not only the most popular black movie star, but the only one.
I made films when the only other black in the field was the shoeshine, he said News week in 1988. I was kind of the lonely guy in town.
In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama said that the actor not only to entertain but illuminated …developer the power of the big screen to bring us closer.
Poitiers as a part of Hollywood is often compared to Jackie Robinson who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. He has also been compared to Martin Luther King Jr. who led the civil rights movement. But Poitier has also faced discrimination against whites and accusations of compromise from the black community.
In 1967, black playwright Clifford Mason wrote in The New York Times, Why does white America love Sidney Poitier so much? Mason called the actor pawn for the white man’s sense of what is wrong with the world.
Poitier struggled to find accommodation in Los Angeles, California. And he was followed by the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist group, when it traveled to Mississippi in 1964, shortly after three civil rights activists were murdered there.
Early life
Poitier was born in Miami, where his parents had gone to bring tomatoes from their farm in the Bahamas. He spent his early years on the island before moving to Miami and then New York.
After a short time in the military, Poitier returned to seek employment as a diver in the Harlem neighborhood of New York when he saw an advertisement seeking actors at the American Negro Theater. Poitier had never seen a play in his life and could barely read its lines. The manager fired him.
He later told the Associated Press; he was so angry that he decided I am going to become an actor whatever it is. I don’t want to be an actor, but I have to be to go back and show him that I could be more than a dishwasher. It became my goal.
Poitier then passes a market to clean the theater in exchange for acting lessons. In 1950, Poitier got his first film role in No Exit. He played a doctor whose patient, a white male, dies and is subsequently abused by the patient’s brother.
In 2002 Poitier received a Special Honorary Oscar the same evening two other black actors won the Denzel Washington Best Actor Award for Training day and Halle Berry for Monster ball.
Washington, who previously presented Poitier with the honorary award, said in his acceptance speech: I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing that I prefer to do, sir, nothing that I prefer to do.
I am Bryan Lynn.
Hillel Italy reported this story to The Associated Press. Hai Do adapted it for VOA Learning English.
_________________________________________________
Words in this story
Inspire v. make (someone) want to do something; give (someone) an idea of what to do or create
Grace nm controlled, polite and pleasant behavior
to entertain v. perform in front of people while singing, playing, or performing a similar performance
developer adj. give information about something that was not previously known
pawn nm a person or group who does not have much power and is controlled by a more powerful person or group
We want to hear from you. Write to us in the Comments section, and visit our Facebook page.
Sources
2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/sidney-poitier-1st-black-performer-to-win-best-actor-oscar-dies/6387561.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]