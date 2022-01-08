How Sidney Poitier rewrote the script for black actors in Hollywood | Smart News

Actor and director Sidney Poitier, who broke racial barriers by portraying black men with grace and depth during the heyday of Hollywood, died at his Los Angeles home on Friday. He was 94 years old.

The actor’s death has been confirmed by the Bahamian Foreign Office, where he grew up. No cause of death was provided, reports William Grimes for the New York Times.

Poitier broke new ground as a black actor in pivotal films that explored race relations, including the roles of Detective Virgil Tibbs in In the heat of the Night(1967) and Doctor John Prentice in Guess who’s coming to dinner(1967). A talented actor who made a name for himself playing worthy heroes, he delighted audiences on stage and in front of the camera in the stage and film productions of the 1959 Lorraine Hansberrys play, A raisin in the sun, on Chicago real estate covenants.

By portraying nuanced black characters in the movies, Poitier really opened up the possibilities of who might be a black actor, says Dwandalyn Reece, Curator of Music and Performing Arts at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

He was extremely powerful in reshaping the possibilities in the public imagination of who black people are, Reece adds.

In 1964, Poitier became the first black to win an Oscar for best actor for his work in Field lilies (1963). At the height of his career in the late 1960s, he was the highest paid movie star in the United States.

At a time when Hollywood was still segregated and studios offered little or no major roles for black actors, Poitiers’ success changed the tenor and shade of Hollywood, wrote Smithsonian secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III. Twitter.

Poitier was the son of Evelyn and Reginald James Poitier, tomato farmers from the Bahamas who often traveled to Miami, Florida to sell their produce. Born on February 20, three weeks before her due date in 1927 during one of these trips, Poitier was an American citizen by birth.

One of seven children, he grew up on Cat Island and later near Nassau, where his father worked as a taxi driver. When Florida imposed an embargo on tomatoes from the Bahamas, his family’s business suffered enough that Poitier, 14, was sent to live with his older brother Cyril in the United States.

Poitier moved to New York the following year, where he learned English, by a 2012 documentary. He auditioned once for the American Negro Theater in Harlem, but was rejected because his Bahamian accent was too strong. Determined, Poitier bought a radio, imitating the English voices he heard in various programs; six months later, during his second audition, the cast of actors accepted him into the fold, reports the Time.

The young actor made the leap to the big screen in the film noir No Exit (1950), in the role of a black doctor who treats two racist white men guilty of attempted theft. But Poitier continued to support himself as a dishwasher in New York City until he secured prominent roles in Jungle blackboard (1955) and The provocateurs (1958), which catapulted him into the national spotlight.

He returned to the stage in 1959 as Walter Lee Younger, the father of a poor family living in the South Chicago neighborhood in A raisin in the sun. The play was the first written by a black woman to be performed on Broadway and became a surprise hit on opening night: after several callbacks, audiences started screaming for the author, after which Mr. Poitier went on to shout. jumped into the auditorium and dragged Miss Hansberry onto the stage, Kenneth Tynan reported in the New Yorker at the time.

With greater fame also came greater responsibility, as Poitier sought to support the civil rights movement for racial justice while also forging a career within a flawed Hollywood system. As the first blockbuster black man in American film history, Poitier walked a tightrope, says Ryan Lintelman, curator of popular culture at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, in an email.

The actor challenged a host of negative stereotypes about black men by projecting confidence, gravity, sex appeal and bravery to American audiences, Lintelman says. But as studios continued to portray Poitier as a flawless or noble hero, viewers of the emerging Black Power movement of the 1970s and ’80s disparaged the actor for serving white Hollywood – that is, acting. sober characters that were acceptable to white audiences, explains the NMAAHC. curator Reece.

For many, Poitier embodied the slow and steadfast integrationist approach to racial justice advocated by Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Debates over Poitiers’ roles in the films reflected a tension within the wider civil rights movement: everyone had a different opinion on what needed to be done. There is no monolithic view of the African American community, explains Reece.

For her part, Reece notes, she pushes aside Poitier’s criticisms by noting that everyone exercises their power and free will in different ways.

Poitier was part of the Hollywood system. Many, if not all, of the black actors worked with what they had, Reece says. They tried to build characters from stereotypical outlines. And that was part of the method to break into Hollywood. We had to start somewhere.

In a 1967 franc interview along with journalist Joan Barthel, Poitier himself responded to the idea that he was playing the hollywood establishment shutout.

If the fabric of society was different, I would cry to heaven for playing the bad guy and for dealing with different images of black life that would be more dimensional, the actor said in the interview. But I’ll be damned if I do that at this point in the game. Not when there’s just one black actor working in movies with some consistency, when there are thousands of actors in the movies, you follow ?

In the 1980s, Poitier took a step back from acting and switched to directing. His credits including the hit comedy Stir crazy (1980), about two unemployed friends accused of bank robbery, and Fast forward (1985), which features a multiracial Ohio dance troupe.

Former President Barack Obama awarded Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. Its long list of accolades also includes ten Golden Globe nominations and two additional Oscar nominations. From 1997 to 2007, he was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan, visiting the country three times a year.

Poitier is survived by his first wife, the dancer and model Juanita Hardy, whom he married in 1951 and divorced in 1965; and actress Joanna Shimkus, whom he married in 1976. He is also survived by five of his six daughters. Gina Poitier-Gouraige, child from Poitiers from her first marriage to Hardy, died in 2018 at the age of 57.

One of Poitiers’ steadfast companions in the civil rights struggle was his contemporary actor and lifelong friend Harry Belafonte. The two met as 20-year-old actors in Harlem and supported each other as they navigated a cut-throat entertainment industry. They frequently starred in films together and paraded alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the Deep South and in the March on Washington.

For over 80 years, Sidney and I have laughed, cried and hurt as much as we could, Belafonte said in a statement reported by Hillel Italy from Associated press.

He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly improved mine a lot, adds the 94-year-old.

Reflecting on Poitiers’ artistic career, Reece highlights his role in In the heat of the Night (1967) as a particularly revealing moment in his career. In the film, Poitier plays Virgil Tibbs, an arrogant North Philadelphia homicide detective who is falsely arrested for a murder in a small town in Mississippi. Tibbs later stays to investigate the case.

In the film, the character of Poitiers has a position of authority but is also subject to the ideals of white supremacy, notes Reece.

It fully inhabits both sides of that personality, or those tensions, of being a black person in America, Reece says. It was a tension, she adds, which was undoubtedly also reflected in the life and career of Poitiers.

The actors’ performance as Tibbs bears all the marks of grace, poise, a dignified attitude typically associated with Poitier, Reece says. But he also showed this latent anger and a demand for respect, she adds. The spectacle was loud and silent at the same time.