WWE returns to Glens Falls on Saturday as company stars embrace comeback in front of a live audience – The Daily Gazette

Fundamentally, professional wrestling is all about connecting with its audience. A noisy live crowd cheering on the heroes and taunting the villains has been the foundation of the industry from its roots as a carnival spectacle at the turn of the 20th century.

For the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment, the industry standard-bearer for decades, which disappeared in March 2020 when restrictions brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic forced a company that has turned the world over in front of crowds of thousands of people doing all their work for over a year in front of empty and cavernous buildings in Florida.

That changed in July, when the company resumed its touring program. The return to live events, like the Saturday Night Card at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, has been welcome for company stars.

She’s the best, Liv Morgan, who faces champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match for the Raw Womens Championship on Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. show, said in an interview on Thursday. telephone. Fighting in front of the fans, for the fans, and receiving their energy is exactly why we do what we do.

When pandemic restrictions first fell, WWE closed its doors to fans, recording its TV shows in empty buildings like its Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., As well as a series of arenas in Orlando and Tampa that the company transformed into its interactive Thunderdome thanks to the rows upon rows of LED screens installed in the bowls of the seats.

It was so weird, Morgan said. The most important part of our shows, the fans, they were missing.

There was a brief respite in April for two nights of Wrestlemania, the company’s annual spectacle, with around 25,000 spectators each night at the 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampas, but the real breakthrough did not come. only took place in mid-July, when the company went back on tour for its flagship shows Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, as well as monthly pay-per-view events and non-televised live shows like Saturdays at Glens Falls.

The event at Cool Insuring Arena is WWE’s first in Glens Falls since July 2019, and its second in the Capital Region since returning from touring, following a September show in Albany.

I missed the trips, I missed the crowd, the crowd feel and the performances in front of the crowd, Smackdown star Shotzi said in a phone interview on Wednesday. Everything was like, OK, life is getting back to normal, and now we can have some fun.

For Shotzi, who signed with the company in late 2019 after half a decade on the independent scene across the country, having fun means embracing the wild, heavy-metal-tinged styles of his character, including stepping into the ring atop. of a miniature tank.

The 29-year-old California native said she found the toy tank at a Walmart years ago, and during her time at the WWE Performance Center while performing on the NXT brand of the company, she was often pressured to use it as part of her television entry.

Finally, she had her chance.

It was my idea, she said, and they made it happen.

Morgan, a 27-year-old from New Jersey, brought WWE back on tour as the most important racing spark of her career.

Signed by WWE in 2014, Morgan arrives in Glens Falls on the heels of the biggest games of her career. Fueled by a wave of crowd support, she challenged Lynch, the company’s biggest female star, for her championship in the main event of an episode of Raw in early December, and again last Saturday in the part of the WWEs Day 1 event in Atlanta.

I had a good few months, Morgan said with a chuckle. It has been so rewarding for me, personally, to have the opportunities that I have always wanted title games, longer games, in-ring promos. Having been able to experience this over the past two months has helped me a lot to grow as a performer and as a person.

For Morgan and Shotzi, professional wrestling has been a lifelong love.

For Morgan who grew up as a self-proclaimed tomboy with four older brothers, the wrestling bug struck in the late 1990s during WWE’s hugely popular Attitude Era. Watching for the first time at the age of 5, she immediately turned to Lita, the punk rock-inspired high-flying colleague of brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy, for inspiration.

I saw Lita wearing baggy pants and wrestling with the boys, Morgan said, and I saw myself in her. I thought this girl could be my friend. Since then, it has stuck with me. It gave me purpose from an early age.

Shotzi found professional wrestling to be the link between her background as a child of the theater and a martial arts enthusiast.

I just put the two together, she said. The fight is theatrical and aggressive.

After half a decade as an independent wrestler, signing with WWE was the fulfillment of a dream. This led to things she never could have imagined, like getting her own action figure.

When it was revealed to me, seeing my action figure in front of me with a helmet that I’ve worn throughout my career was really special, she said. That was the moment I was like, oh, man, I did it.

Both women entered WWE at a time when women’s wrestling evolved beyond her former role in the business, when her primary focus was the Corporate Divas, many of whom were spotted in magazines. fitness rather than wrestling schools.

When Morgan arrived in 2014, it was at the heart of a renaissance in women’s wrestling fueled by acclaimed matches in developmental brand NXT hosted by the Four Horsewomen Company, a group made up of Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Since then, the company has seen a slew of first women, including the 2018 women-only Evolution event, and the first times women have been able to participate in many of the company’s signature matches. In 2019, a women’s match was the main event of Wrestlemania for the first time as a fight between Lynch, Flair and MMA superstar Ronda Rousey topped the map. A second main female event followed the first night of Wrestlemania last year, when Banks and Belair became the first black women to headline pro wrestling’s biggest show.

It was really crazy, Morgan said. I started at the Performance Center on October 27, 2014, and it was just to the point of knowing that we had something so special with the Four Horsewomen. … They proved that women’s wrestling is just as good, if not better, than men’s. To get into that, it really set the standard for me for what’s expected.

