Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has passed away

Sidney Poitier, who broke racial barriers as the first black Oscar winner for Best Actor for his role in Lys of the Field, and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at the age of 94, said a Bahamian ministry official. Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Eugène Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death.

Sidney Poitier created a distinguished cinematic legacy in a single year with three films from 1967 during a time when apartheid prevailed throughout much of the United States.

In Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, he played a black man with a white fiancee and In the Heat of the Night, he was Virgil Tibbs, a black police officer facing racism during a murder investigation. He also played a tough school teacher in London that year in To Sir, With Love.

Poitier won its Oscar for best historical actor for Les Lys des champs in 1963, as a handyman who helps German nuns build a chapel in the desert. Five years earlier, Poitier had been the lead actor’s first Oscar nominated black man for his role in The Defiant Ones.

His character of Tibbs in In the Heat of the Night was immortalized in two sequels – They Call Me Mister Tibbs! in 1970 and The Organization in 1971 – and became the basis of the television series In the Heat of the Night starring Carroll O’Connor and Howard Rollins.

His other classic films from this era included A Patch of Blue in 1965 in which his character befriended a blind white girl, The Blackboard Jungle and A Raisin in the Sun, which Poitier also played on Broadway.

Sidney Poitier was born in Miami on February 20, 1927 and raised on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and received only one year of schooling. He battled poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first black actors to be known and accepted in major roles by the general public.

Poitier chose his roles carefully, burying the old Hollywood idea that black actors could only appear in humiliating contexts as shoe shiners, conductors, and housekeepers.

“I love you, I respect you, I imitate you,” Denzel Washington, another Oscar winner, once said in Poitier at a public ceremony.

As a director, Poitier worked with his friend Harry Belafonte and Bill Cosby in Uptown Saturday Night in 1974 and Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in Stir Crazy from the 1980s.

BEGUN ON STAGE

Sidney Poitier grew up in the tiny Bahamian village of Cat Island and Nassau before moving to New York City at age 16, lying about his age to enlist for a short stint in the military, then working odd jobs, including dishwasher, while taking theater lessons.

The young actor had his first break when he met the casting director of the American Negro Theater. He was an understudy in Days of Our Youth and took over when star Belafonte, who would also go on to become a pioneering black actor, fell ill.

Poitier achieved Broadway success in Anna Lucasta in 1948 and, two years later, got her first movie role in No Way Out with Richard Widmark.

In all, he has starred in over 50 films and made nine, starting in 1972 with Buck and the Preacher in which he co-starred with Belafonte.

In 1992 Poitier received the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, the most prestigious honor after the Oscar, joining laureates such as Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Fred Astaire, James Cagney and Orson Welles.

“I also have to give thanks to an elderly Jewish waiter who took the time to help a young black dishwasher learn to read,” Poitier told the audience. “I can’t tell you his name. I never knew. But I read pretty well now.

In 2002, an honorary Oscar recognized “his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being”.

Sidney Poitier married actress Joanna Shimkus, his second wife, in the mid-1970s. He had six daughters with his two wives and wrote three books – This Life (1980), The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2000) and Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter (2008).

“If you apply reason and logic to my career, you won’t get very far,” he told the Washington Post. “The trip has been amazing from the start. It seems to me that a large part of life is determined by pure chance.

Poitier has written three autobiographical books and in 2013 published Montaro Caine, a novel that has been described as part mystery, part science fiction.

The actor was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain in 1974 and served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan and to UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency. He also served on the board of directors of Walt Disney Co from 1994 to 2003.

In 2009, Poitier was awarded America’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.

The 2014 Oscars ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of Sidney Poitier’s historic Oscar and he was there to present the award for best director.