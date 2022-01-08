Jacobs Entertainment to announce workforce housing plans as part of Neon Line development

The plans for the so-called Neon Line district will be shared with some media sources on Monday ahead of the virtual meeting with the public. The Town of Reno has gone this week from an in-person meeting to a virtual one for the public to participate in hearing Jacobs Entertainment’s plans for downtown west development.

Officials said the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community prompted the meetings to change.

The Colorado-based company has been criticized for failing to involve the public in its plans to develop downtown West Reno.

Anjeanette Damon, reporter for ProPublica, organized a panel on affordable housing on December 10 after his investigation into plans for lots vacated after Jacobs razed many weekly motels.

she reported: City leaders did not use the Jacobs Project as leverage to increase and improve affordable housing options. They have been reluctant to slow down what they see as a unique opportunity in recent history to remake the city. They were enthusiastic promoters of the project, waiving requirements and making phone calls to property owners on behalf of Jacobs.

Local Jacobs Entertainments attorney Garrett Gordon was on the panel, after not initially being introduced as a participant, and was criticized for what some attendees said was a lack of understanding of what the poor of Reno live.

Vacant lots within the proposed Neon Line District.

The inventory is coming up, Gordon said during the discussion of the need for workforce housing. In the future, all apartments [Jacobs] constructions will have 10% of affordable housing included in this project. This does not penchant for what [Jacobs CEO Jeff Jacobs] paid for the land.

Gordon said plans for the district were not finalized but would include up to 3,000 new units built over 20 years and an amphitheater.

Jacobs pays fair market value for every property in this area, he said. We need to plan the whole neighborhood to determine how you build the affordable housing as you move forward with the bulk of the project. Next time we present a vision [it will include] how we make workforce housing and affordable housing pencil [out]. It’s at the top of our list.

Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said the city had not received specific plans from Jacobs on affordable housing projects, but his staff will be in attendance for Monday’s virtual meeting. (register here to participate.)

Our team will provide an overview of the master plan, zoning code, redevelopment documents and other past policy decisions from city council to lay the groundwork for the conversation with all workshop participants, he said. declared. Overall, the project offers up to 3,000 new housing units in a mixed-use environment that includes new entertainment elements.

Thornley added that as applications come from Jacobs Entertainment, the city’s zoning code controls the review and approval process.

We looked forward to better understanding the concerns of communities as to how this effort is shaping up, he said.

Only certain news sources were invited to speak with Jeff Jacobs on Monday.

Jeffrey Jacobs, creator of Reno’s Neon Line District, invites you to join in a conversation about updates to affordable workforce housing in the district on Monday, January 10 at 2 p.m., as part of ‘an invitation that some media sources received this week from Abbi, the public relations firm that represents Jacobs Entertainment.

Media sources who have written extensively on Jacobs Entertainment confirmed to This Is Reno that they weren’t invited.

A source, speaking anonymously, said it was a clear attempt to generate publicity from more favorable media.

An Abbi agency representative confirmed that the in-person meeting with Jeff Jacobs was only intended for a few media outlets.

We are still doing individual invitations but gradually because we have limited space and want to be aware of social distancing, agencies Alli Williams said.

The press conference takes place at Sands, which is owned by Jacobs Entertainment. Williams did not respond to questions about Jacobs’ affordable housing plans.