I was tortured for my operation for 3 years: Koena Mitra talks about groupism in Bollywood | People News

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and O Saki Saki’s daughter Koena Mitra turned a year older on Friday January 7th and on that day opened up about her plastic surgery and how it was used against her during years.

The actress revealed that since she was very open about her surgery, she received a lot of reactions, both from the press and from the fans. In an interview with a news portal, she said she felt tortured after talking about her surgery and that many stars in the industry distanced themselves from her.

Speaking of the ordeal, Koena told Aaj Tak, “When I got here I didn’t know that I shouldn’t talk about his operation. Someone asked me and I talked about my operation. Soon after, I felt like the whole world came after me. I was tortured for my operation for three long years. The media constantly broadcast negative information about me. Many people industry also moved away from me at the time and that affected my work as well. I want to laugh because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media. “

Koena also agreed that nepotism and groupism are rampant in the film industry.

She said: “I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have been confronted with all kinds of behavior. for the most part, no one in the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they have not spoken openly to me.

For the unpaid, Koena Mitra won millions of hearts when she performed in the song “O Saki Saki” by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.

She has acted in several films such as “Road” by Ram Gopal Varma, “Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena”, “Apna Sapna Money Money”, “Om Shanti Om” and “Heyy Babyy”.