Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor and activist who broke racial barriers in Hollywood, has died at the age of 94.

A source close to the family confirmed Poitier’s death to NBC News.

As the son of poor tomato farmers in the Bahamas, Poitier’s rise began when he moved to work in Miami and later New York as a teenager before becoming the first black male actor to win. an Oscar in 1964 for her performance in the film “Lilies of the Field.”

Sidney Poitier, left, and Lilia Skala in a scene from the film “Les Lys des champs”, for which Poitier won the Oscar for best actor in 1964. PA

One of the last legends of Old Hollywood, Poitier received virtually every major entertainment award of his career, including a Grammy, Golden Globe, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild and an honorary Oscar in 2001 for his contribution to cinema.

Poitier began his acting career at the American Negro Theater before making his film debut in the 1950 movie “No Way Out” at a time when the leading roles of black actors in Hollywood films were scarce.

He became the first black actor to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones”, quickly making a name for himself as an actor who created full-bodied characters with depth, humor and intelligence, compared to the many stereotypical roles offered to black artists at the time.

Sidney Poitier admires the Oscar he received in 1964. He won the award for best performance by an actor for his role in the 1963 film “Les lys des champs”. Bettmann Archives

After his Oscar victory in 1964, he became a superstar in 1967 with a trio of box office hits: “To Sir, With Love”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”. His success proved that black actors can have commercial muscle in Hollywood as well, as his trio of films grossed more than any other actor that year.

Sidney Poitier gives lessons in a scene from the film “To sir, with love”. Stock photos / Getty Images

Poitier has voluntarily chosen to work on provocative films with a social conscience. He plays half of an interracial couple with Katharine Houghton in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” which indicates whether his parents, played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, would accept the relationship at a time when interracial marriage was still illegal in many. States.

Poitier in “Guess who’s coming to dinner”. Alamy

In “In the Heat of the Night,” Poitier plays Philadelphia detective Virgil Tibbs, who deals with fanaticism as he investigates a murder in a small town in Mississippi. Tibbs works alongside a white police chief played by Rod Steiger in an interracial co-op show despite Steiger’s character biases.

In one scene, Poitier gets slapped by a white racist plantation owner while questioning him, and then Poitier slaps him back, which was a jaw-dropping sight on the big screen at the time for many audiences.

Poitier with Lee Grant in “In the heat of the night”. Everett Collection

He also fought for equality behind the scenes, demanding that at least 50% of the crew of his 1969 film “The Lost Man” be African-American, according to his biography for Kennedy Center, who honored him in 1995.

Poitier turned to directing in the 1970s and 1980s, most notably the 1980 comedy “Stir Crazy” starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. He also starred in some of his directorial endeavors alongside fellow Black Hollywood pioneer Harry Belafonte. He took 10 years off before returning in 1988 as an FBI agent in “Shoot to Kill”.

Poitier also had a 10-year political career as Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007. He was honored by former President Barack Obama with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 for his remarkable and groundbreaking career. .

Sidney Poitier receives the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 12, 2009. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Obama remembered the impact and character of Poitier in a Instagram post. Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together, wrote Obama. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans.

Halle Berry, the first and only black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, was also among many who paid tribute to her following the news of Poitier’s death.

“My dear Sidney, a huge part of my soul weeps at your passing,” Berry wrote in an Instagram post. “During your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic pioneer ; yours was a life well lived.

“I grew up idolizing you and I will always remember the day I first met you,” she continued. “This is the only time in my life that I have been speechless! I sat there, with my words stuck together, and you were then as gracious and charming as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow. “

Denzel Washington, who won two Oscars, including one in 2002, the year Berry won, said in a statement: “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.

Poitier was the father of six children, grandfather of eight children and great-grandfather of three children. The four generations came together to celebrate its 90th birthday in 2017 with a family photo at a private celebration, according to Hollywood journalist.

His remarkable life will be the subject of an upcoming Broadway play titled “Sidney” which will be directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and written by Charles Randolph-Wright, Variety reported last month. The writer and director were chosen by the Poitier family to tell his life story, starting with his youth in the Bahamas. The cast and production schedule will be announced at a later date, according to Variety.