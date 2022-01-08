Entertainment
Sidney Poitier, iconic actor and pioneer of blacks in Hollywood, died at 94
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who broke barriers and stood up for justice and black life during the most tumultuous times of the civil rights movement, has died.
Poitier, whose iconic career 71-year career included leading roles in A Raisin in the Sun, Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner and Uptown Saturday Night, was 94.
Clint Watson, press secretary to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, told CNN that Poitier died on Thursday evening.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
During an exclusive phone call with Black Press of America, Bill Cosby said he would miss his longtime friend and co-star.
He was honored by AFI. And, along with many stars from stage politics and film and higher education who came to speak, I brought with me the paperback of his autobiography and said that all the groundbreaking films that Sidney played in this book are the true story of this man and his journey, Cosby said. I am honored to have been close enough to him and to work and to work on serious subjects.
According to PBS,Poitier moved to New York City at the age of 16 after living in the Bahamas for several years with his family. In the Big Apple, he found work as a janitor at the American Negro Theater in exchange for acting lessons. From there he played acting roles in plays for several years until his film debut in the racist film No Way Out.
Race and social justice will become central themes in much of his work throughout the 1950s and 1960s.
The Miami-born star, whose Broadway play is in the works about her life, earned her first Oscar nomination in 1959 for her work in The Defiant Ones.
As reported in the New York Post, the nomination was important to America as he was the first African American to be nominated for Best Actor. This role also earned him a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award.
His career continued to climb for several years. In 1967, he starred in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, an interracial romantic comedy that ruffled feathers in America. Then came other memorable films, They Call Me Mister Tibbs and Uptown Saturday Night opposite Cosby.
Poitier broke even more barriers in 1963 with his successful film Les Lys des champs. The following year, Poitier became the first African-American to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars.
He has published several other works, including The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2007) and Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter (2008).
Entering this world, I would leave the care of my family and home behind, but in another sense, I would take their protection with me, he said in Measure of a Man. The lessons I had learned, the feelings of grounding and belonging that were woven into my character there, would be my traveling companions.
