Remembering the iconic star with his famous dialogues – The New Indian Express





Through YEAR NEW DELHI: It has been almost two years since iconic star Irrfan Khan passed away following a battle with cancer. But, he is still loved and remembered by his family and friends. January 7 marks the 55th birthday of the late actor. A master in his acting roles, a spectacular on-screen performer and a noble human being, Irrfan was a seasoned star who was born in Rajasthan to a Muslim family of Pathani descent. He had completed his Masters in Jaipur before joining the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984 to study theater. Beginning his career on the small screen, Khan found success in both Bollywood and Hollywood. With his impeccable run in showbiz, the actor, who has had a glorious 30-year career, has won numerous accolades including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honor. In 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his dialogues that prove that he will always be the king of acting. Shaitaan Ki Sabse Badi Chaal Ye Hai Ki Woh Saamne Nahi Aata The dialogue is taken from the 2005 dramatic thriller “Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets”. The film was not a commercial success, but Irrfan’s role as Pipi was very well received by audiences and critics alike. The film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty and Arshad Wasi revolves around five Indians living in London who find themselves thrown together when two of them are involved in a bomb attack. An Indian lawyer comes on the scene to get them out of their predicament. Galtiyan Bhi Rishton Ki Tarah Hoti Hai … Karni Nahi Padti, Ho Jati Hai Irrfan’s hit dialogue is taken from the critically acclaimed 2013 action-thriller film “D-Day” which also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. The film stars Irrfan as intelligence officer Wali Khan who, along with his team of highly trained officers, is preparing to nab Goldman, one of India’s most wanted terrorists. However, their mission is threatened by a minor miscalculation. The iconic dialogue is taken from the 2015 hit comedy drama “Piku” which starred Irrfan with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is one of the most memorable films for the three actors. A road trip to Calcutta brings Piku (Deepika), an architect, closer to her aging but tenacious father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh) despite their disparate ideologies and struggles over trivial matters. Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary, an impatient but resourceful businessman who brings respite and stability to the protagonist’s life. Aadmi Ka Sapna Toot Jata Hai Na, Toh Aadmi Khatam Ho Jata Hai The iconic dialogue is taken from Irrfan’s latest film, “Angrezi Medium,” which starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Irrfan, who played the role of Champak Bansal, does everything in his power while going through a series of hilarious incidents to fulfill his daughter’s (Radhika) dream of going to London to continue her education. Gaali ke jawaab me goli chal jati hai The dialogue is taken from the 2010 hit action film “Paan Singh Tomar,” the grim portrayal of athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar. The biopic won both Khan, a National Film Award, and a Filmfare. The director of Tigmanshu Dhulia premiered at the British Film Institute London Film Festival in 2010. These are just a few dialogues that Irrfan delivered in his overwhelming performances. Some of his Hollywood hits include “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Jurassic World”, “Life of Pi” and “Inferno”. He was also part of the Oscar winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a fight he left for his heavenly home on April 29, 2020. The iconic star is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil Khan, Ayan Khan. Babil is set for his acting debut with an upcoming Netflix original titled “Qala”. It is also part of the upcoming untitled project by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

