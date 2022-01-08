How Hollywood is adjusting to another season of virtual rewards

Right before the holidays, hundreds of actors, filmmakers, publicists and executives were preparing to spend the first few weeks of January traveling coast to coast for a series of awards season events, from the New York Film Critics Circle clubby dinner to the massive Critics Choice Awards. And then, in the days leading up to the holidays, omicron knocked the hammer down, over and over again. Everything was canceled or postponed, including the AFI Awards, BAFTA LA Tea, the National Board of Review Gala, the Palm Springs Film Festival and Gala, and the Academys Own Governors Awards, which were to draw virtually all the awards in just two. critical weeks. before the start of the nomination vote.

The only event still standing in January is this Sunday’s Golden Globes, which the besieged HFPA says will not include any celebrity presenters or press, nor will it be broadcast live. (They will announce the winners on their website and on social media during the event.) And with the increase in COVID cases in the United States, making any in-person gathering particularly crowded, the film industry will essentially sleep for at minus several weeks, during what is typically the busiest month of awards season.

It’s harder for people to campaign, but more importantly, it’s harder for these movies to connect, says awards publicist who, like almost everyone in the industry, struggles to figure out how to navigate in another virtual rewards campaign.

Unlike last year, there was some hope this awards season would return to normal. Deleting so many events days or weeks ahead of their scheduled date means that the playbooks for many studios and rewards strategists have once again been thrown out the window. While they may seem like frivolous events, these Oscar road galas and receptions serve multiple functions when it comes to awards season and the movie economy.

When so many industry insiders and awards come together in one room, it’s impossible to virtually replicate the temperature of the season. When I come back from these events and have meetings with my clients, I always say, here’s my take on the applause barometer, says a veteran of price advertising. Now I’m on Zoom call after Zoom call saying, don’t ask me.

In these rooms, most insiders can tell the difference between a respected movie and a loved and loved one. This was the case in 2020 when Parasite has taken the industry by storm. While there were plenty of other big-name filmmakers and actors in the room, everyone wanted to meet the cast of Bong Joon Hos movie. And when the film won an award, the applause was deafening. Another recent example? In 2018, Green book had a lot of criticism and controversy about it, but in those rooms it would be greeted with resounding applause through the roof, a representative said. Both films won the award for best film.

The evenings after the awards show were often an opportunity for filmmakers and talents to charm voters and hang out with other candidates. Sources claim that many streamers had planned to move their post-Globes parties to post-Critics Choice parties, reserving spaces around the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel where the ceremony was to take place. This type of networking has been particularly beneficial for newcomers and international talent who may not be as familiar to voters. Bong was the belle of almost every party he attended during Parasites tour. This kind of mixing can be a big advantage, says one rep.

Many of the strategists who Vanity Fair spoke with a shrug when asked how these cancellations would affect their own strategies. They have, after almost two years of uproar, got into the habit of being flexible. I’m not really too worried about that as we found a pretty effective way to campaign last year, the rep said. The virtual interviews and panels will continue, and people will go online because people are really bored, and there is interest.

What is lost is the intangible momentum that a film or performer can get by being in a room with other voters or giving an incredible acceptance speech, even virtually.Andra’s Day and Daniel Kalauuya both took advantage last year after accepting their Globes victories via livestream. It’s hard to feel an emotional attachment to the films or the people behind them because we haven’t seen them play those professional roles, the awards publicist said. There is real power in a great Golden Globes speech, or a speech at one of those events. It’s probably the best publicity you’ve ever had for yourself and the movie.

The phrase Oscar bump has traditionally been used for a box office bump that a movie receives after winning an Oscar, but these groundbreaking events also provide a boost. Not having those big moments at these events is a huge loss just in terms of marketing value, the awards publicist said. It’s a wasted opportunity to increase discussion about the film, help re-start a project that may have been taken out of the news cycle, and potentially sell more movie tickets.