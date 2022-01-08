Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood celebrity birthday january 8th

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

 


Bollywood celebrity birthday january 8th

Bollywood celebrity birthday january 8th

Nadia without fear

Screen nameNadia without fear
Born asMary ann evans
OccupationActress
Age
(At the time of death)		88
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1908
Date of deathJanuary 9, 1996
Born (City)Perth, Western Australia,
Born (Country)Australia
NationalityIndian
Joint

Wedding date

Homi wadia

1961

DadHerbert evans
MotherMargret evans
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Hunterwali (1935),
Diamond Queen (1940),
Hunterwali Ki Beti (1943),
Dhoomketu (1949),
Khiladi (1968)

Said Jaffrey

Screen nameSaid Jaffrey
Born asSaid Jaffrey
OccupationActor
Age
(At the time of death)		86
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1929
Date of deathNovember 15, 2015
Born (City)Malerkotla, Punjab
Born (Country)British India
NationalityIndian
Spouse (1st wife)
Wedding date
Date of divorce

2nd woman
Wedding date

Madhur Bahadur
1958
1966

Jennifer sorrel
1980

DadDr Hamid Hussain Jaffrey
MotherHadia Imam Jaffrey
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Ek Baar Phir (1980),
Gandhi (1982),
Machaal (1984),
Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985),
Khudgarz (1987),
Hero Hiralal (1988),
Ram Lakhan (1989),
Ajooba (1991),
Suryavanshi (1992),
Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996),
Pyar Ki Dhun (2002),
Sanam Teri Kasam (2009)

Nanda

Screen nameNanda
Born asNanda Karnataki
OccupationActress
Age
(At the time of death)		75
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1939
Date of deathMarch 25, 2014
Born (City)Kolhapur, Kolhapur State
Born (Country)British India
NationalityIndian
DadMaster Vinayak
MotherMeenaxi
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Angarey (1954),
Dulhan (1958),
Mera Qasoor Kya Hai (1964),
Juaari (1968),
The Train (1970),
Ahista Ahista (1981)

Devan

Screen nameDevan
Born asDevan sreenivasan
OccupationActor
Age
(Running)		69
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1952
Born (City)Trichur, Travancore-Cochin
Born (Country)India
NationalityIndian
JointSum
DadSreenivasan
MotherLalitha
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Saaho (2019)
Notable works
(Malayalam Movies)		Naadam (1983),
Vietnamese colony (1993),
Ennittum (2004),
Pazhassi Raja (2009),
Avataram (2014),
Pattabhiraman (2019),
Big Brother (2020)
Notable works
(Tamil Movies)		Prathap (1993),
Nenjinile (1999),
Vanjagan (2006),
Imaikkaa Nodigue (2018)
Notable works
(Telugu Movies)		Dharma Kshetram (1992),
Okariki Okaru (2003),
Dhamarukam (2012),
Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017)

Nafisa Ali

Screen nameNafisa Ali
Born asNafisa Ali
OccupationActress
Age
(Running)		64
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1957
Born (City)Calcutta, West Bengal
Born (Country)India
NationalityIndian
JointRS Sodhi
DadAhmed Ali
MotherPhilomene Torresan
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Juno (1979),
Major Saab (1998),
Life in a metro (2008),
Guzaarish (2010),
Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011),
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018)

Sagarika ghatge

Screen nameSagarika ghatge
Born asSagarika ghatge
OccupationActress
Age
(Running)		35
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1986
Born (City)Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Born (Country)India
NationalityIndian
Joint

Wedding date

Zaheer Khan

2017

DadVijay Ghatge
MotherUrmila ghatge
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Every two! India (2007),
Fox (2009),
Rush (2012),
Irada (2017)

Varun Toorkey

Screen nameVarun Toorkey
Born asVarun Toorkey
OccupationActor
Age
(Running)		31
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1990
Born (City)Bombay, Maharashtra
Born (Country)India
NationalityIndian
DadToorkey Niloofer
MotherKhushroo Toorkey
Notable works
(Hindi TV)		Uttaran (2013),
Qubool Hai (2015),
Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein (2016),
Saam Daam Dand Bhed (2017),
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2019),
Choti Sarrdaarni (2021)

Umang jain

Screen nameUmang jain
Born asUmang jain
OccupationActress
Age
(Running)		27
Date of BirthJanuary 8, 1995
Born (City)Tumakuru, Karnataka
Born (Country)India
NationalityIndian
DadName unknown
MotherName unknown
Notable works
(Hindi Movies)		Zindagi Love Breaks (2011),
Shakal Pe Mat Ja (2011)
Notable works
(Hindi TV)		Justujoo (2002),
Karishma kaa Karishma (2004),
Sunaina (2008),
Love Stories by Teri Meri (2012),
Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha (2015),
Laal Ishq (2019)

Spread love

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://bollywoodproduct.in/bollywood-celebrities-birthday-on-january-8/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: