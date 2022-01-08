



Bollywood celebrity birthday january 8th Bollywood celebrity birthday january 8th Nadia without fear Screen name Nadia without fear Born as Mary ann evans Occupation Actress Age

(At the time of death) 88 Date of Birth January 8, 1908 Date of death January 9, 1996 Born (City) Perth, Western Australia, Born (Country) Australia Nationality Indian Joint Wedding date Homi wadia 1961 Dad Herbert evans Mother Margret evans Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Hunterwali (1935),

Diamond Queen (1940),

Hunterwali Ki Beti (1943),

Dhoomketu (1949),

Khiladi (1968) Said Jaffrey Screen name Said Jaffrey Born as Said Jaffrey Occupation Actor Age

(At the time of death) 86 Date of Birth January 8, 1929 Date of death November 15, 2015 Born (City) Malerkotla, Punjab Born (Country) British India Nationality Indian Spouse (1st wife)

Wedding date

Date of divorce 2nd woman

Wedding date Madhur Bahadur

1958

1966 Jennifer sorrel

1980 Dad Dr Hamid Hussain Jaffrey Mother Hadia Imam Jaffrey Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Ek Baar Phir (1980),

Gandhi (1982),

Machaal (1984),

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985),

Khudgarz (1987),

Hero Hiralal (1988),

Ram Lakhan (1989),

Ajooba (1991),

Suryavanshi (1992),

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996),

Pyar Ki Dhun (2002),

Sanam Teri Kasam (2009) Nanda Screen name Nanda Born as Nanda Karnataki Occupation Actress Age

(At the time of death) 75 Date of Birth January 8, 1939 Date of death March 25, 2014 Born (City) Kolhapur, Kolhapur State Born (Country) British India Nationality Indian Dad Master Vinayak Mother Meenaxi Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Angarey (1954),

Dulhan (1958),

Mera Qasoor Kya Hai (1964),

Juaari (1968),

The Train (1970),

Ahista Ahista (1981) Devan Screen name Devan Born as Devan sreenivasan Occupation Actor Age

(Running) 69 Date of Birth January 8, 1952 Born (City) Trichur, Travancore-Cochin Born (Country) India Nationality Indian Joint Sum Dad Sreenivasan Mother Lalitha Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Saaho (2019) Notable works

(Malayalam Movies) Naadam (1983),

Vietnamese colony (1993),

Ennittum (2004),

Pazhassi Raja (2009),

Avataram (2014),

Pattabhiraman (2019),

Big Brother (2020) Notable works

(Tamil Movies) Prathap (1993),

Nenjinile (1999),

Vanjagan (2006),

Imaikkaa Nodigue (2018) Notable works

(Telugu Movies) Dharma Kshetram (1992),

Okariki Okaru (2003),

Dhamarukam (2012),

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017) Nafisa Ali Screen name Nafisa Ali Born as Nafisa Ali Occupation Actress Age

(Running) 64 Date of Birth January 8, 1957 Born (City) Calcutta, West Bengal Born (Country) India Nationality Indian Joint RS Sodhi Dad Ahmed Ali Mother Philomene Torresan Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Juno (1979),

Major Saab (1998),

Life in a metro (2008),

Guzaarish (2010),

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011),

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018) Sagarika ghatge Screen name Sagarika ghatge Born as Sagarika ghatge Occupation Actress Age

(Running) 35 Date of Birth January 8, 1986 Born (City) Kolhapur, Maharashtra Born (Country) India Nationality Indian Joint Wedding date Zaheer Khan 2017 Dad Vijay Ghatge Mother Urmila ghatge Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Every two! India (2007),

Fox (2009),

Rush (2012),

Irada (2017) Varun Toorkey Screen name Varun Toorkey Born as Varun Toorkey Occupation Actor Age

(Running) 31 Date of Birth January 8, 1990 Born (City) Bombay, Maharashtra Born (Country) India Nationality Indian Dad Toorkey Niloofer Mother Khushroo Toorkey Notable works

(Hindi TV) Uttaran (2013),

Qubool Hai (2015),

Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein (2016),

Saam Daam Dand Bhed (2017),

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2019),

Choti Sarrdaarni (2021) Umang jain Screen name Umang jain Born as Umang jain Occupation Actress Age

(Running) 27 Date of Birth January 8, 1995 Born (City) Tumakuru, Karnataka Born (Country) India Nationality Indian Dad Name unknown Mother Name unknown Notable works

(Hindi Movies) Zindagi Love Breaks (2011),

Shakal Pe Mat Ja (2011) Notable works

(Hindi TV) Justujoo (2002),

Karishma kaa Karishma (2004),

Sunaina (2008),

Love Stories by Teri Meri (2012),

Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha (2015),

