Sidney Poitier Dead: Oscar winner as 94

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist and Hollywood pioneer, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell of the Bahamas, where Poitier had dual citizenship.

Poitier broke the color barrier in Hollywood. Rising to superstar status in an industry that has always been controlled on both sides of the camera by predominantly white males, he was an actor, director and producer who completely changed perceptions of the race that had long been held, before his arrival, by both the audience and the studio directors.

Making his debut in the 1940s, as a member of the American Negro Theater in Harlem, where he met his lifelong friend Harry Belafonte, Poitier became one of the most talented actors of his time. He was among the first black actors to appear alongside white actors, in leading roles in films, let alone playing there. In the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, most black actors were relegated to projects with strictly African American cast.

Poitier paved the way for more complex roles for black actors, and by the time he became the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor, for “Lilies of the Field” (1963) – one of the films most touching on faith and magnanimity – he had become a much respected artist.

Anne Bancroft, handing him the Oscar, kissed Poitier on the cheek, which outraged conservatives at a time when the fight for civil rights was in full swing. The Poitier Oscar was meant to be a symbol that Hollywood was changing, although 57 years later there is still a long way to go to approach anything resembling parity.

“I really felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made,” he wrote in his 2000 memoir, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography”.

Considering his star power and his isolation at the time as a black actor in Hollywood, he sort of was.

Born in Miami but raised on Cat Island in the Bahamas, Poitier grew up in poverty. Although his tomato-growing parents had little money, Poitier knew the expectations were high.

At the age of 15, he moved to Florida, then to New York, where he made a living in restaurants, doing the dishes, in exchange for acting lessons.

But his thick Caribbean accent and inability to sing and read were major obstacles.

“I didn’t know where I was going next,” Poitier wrote. “But I knew failure was not an option.”

While other black actors tended to fill stereotypical roles, Poitier, who eventually learned to read and modeled his speaking style on American presenters, demanded to be treated on an equal footing with whites.

In 1946, he studied for Harry Belafonte – who would eventually become a close friend and confidant – in the play “Days of Our Youth”, before landing a small role in an all-black production of “Lysistrata” the same year. .

Her first film role was in the Oscar nominated film by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, “No Way Out” (1950), starring Richard Widmark.

The film presents him as a young black doctor who endures the fanaticism of his mostly white patients. This central role marked the creation of what would become the quintessential Sidney Poitier character – a character who typically faced complicated race issues with a combination of vulnerability, anger, and dignity.

It was a first big screen for Poitier, which earned it acclaim and recognition. Nonetheless, he was still in the shadow of his white colleagues.

He co-starred with John Cassavetes in Martin Ritt’s feature debut, “Edge of the City” (1957), a drama that explored the experience of the American working class, via unions and racial integration.

Stardom followed up with “The Defiant Ones” in 1958, which arguably laid the groundwork for so-called “interracial buddies” movies. The Tale of Two Runaway Convicts (one black, one white) is a story of racial reconciliation that was published decades before Oscar-winning films like “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Green Book”. But the film is indeed a product of its time, and its themes will define the projects that Poitier will accept throughout his career.

His performance earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Five years later, Poitier was nominated again and won the Oscar for “Les Lys des champs” (1963), becoming the first black actor to win a leading role.

And what was probably his peak year, 1967, saw him in an electrifying performance as a northern black detective trying to solve a murder in a southern town, in Norman Jewison’s “In the Heat of the Night” , probably best known for the “slap heard the world over”; and in “Guess who’s coming to dinner?” by Stanley Kramer, who was both revolutionary for his portrayal of an interracial relationship, but also criticized for his white liberal pimping. Fortunately, the actors won, including Poitier and Spencer Tracy, in a swan song show.

That same year, he moved to east London for the high school romance drama “To Sir, With Love”, losing his usual salary of $ 1 million in exchange for a share of the profits.

Between his first film role and his peak year were little-known titles like the romance “Paris Blues” (1961), another film by Martin Ritt, starring Paul Newman; and the thriller “The Slender Thread” (1965), which was Sydney Pollack’s first film as a director, starring Anne Bancroft.

But the perception of Poitier as a black American symbol – a sort of black saint – and the willingness of whites to want to be affiliated with him, came with complications.

For example, in his 1973 book “Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies & Bucks”, famous African-American film and television critic Donald Bogle wrote that the Poitier characters “spoke decent English, dressed in conservatively “and were” almost asexual and sterile. […] The perfect dream for white liberals anxious to have a colored man for lunch or dinner.

Stung by critics, Poitier retired to the Bahamas to reassess his career. When he reappeared, he adjusted his energies from acting to leading.

As he said in his memoir: “A tide change had happened, so I bought a boat and a lot of books and went down to the Caribbean and chilled it for about a year. “

At the time, Poitier, who was worried about blaxploitation films, feared that young blacks exposed to a constant flow of black actors representing drug traffickers, pimps and prostitutes would start to idolize these characters. He aimed to lead a job that would be seen as a refreshing, family-friendly alternative.

“Buck and the Preacher” (1972) was a semi-historical account of the emigration of former slaves to the western border.

“Uptown Saturday Night” (1974) was the first in a comedy trilogy which was followed by “Let’s Do It Again” (1975) and “A Piece of the Action” (1977).

In “Stir Crazy” (1980), his role as a director was overshadowed by the performances of stars Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. But it was the first film by a noir director to beat $ 100 million at the box office.

However, his last directorial effort, “Ghost Dad” (1990) starring Bill Cosby, was a surprisingly ill-conceived effort that was universally criticized by critics and a box office bomb.

Poitier’s private life was perhaps more complicated than the characters he played. Her first marriage to former model and dancer Juanita Hardy and mother of their four children was put to the test by a nine-year affair with actress Diahann Carroll, whom they both admitted.

“The guilt of it was something that 11 years of psychotherapy couldn’t ‘cure’,” he wrote.

Poitier finally divorced Hardy in 1965, after 15 years of marriage.

He eventually remarried Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus in 1976. They had two children together, including actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier (“Death Proof”).

Throughout his career, the actor, director, author, ambassador and philanthropist has won a legion of awards and honors, including a knight’s title and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Also a thinker and critic, as a cultural icon, his career portrayed the 20th century history of black people in American cinema, and his emphasis on playing righteous characters was renegade.

He broke down barriers and was recognized as a much revered actor, not just a black actor. His films became classics and his screen presence was endlessly captivating. He was, and still is, a star in every sense of the word.

