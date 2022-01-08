Mithila Palkar, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait and other Bollywood stars tested positive for Covid-19 in past 24 hours | Bollywood

On Friday, actors Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani, comedian Ashish Chanchlani and many more tested positive for Covid-19. India recorded more than a lakh of cases on Friday, the highest in 214 days.

Swara announced the test was positive for Covid-19 via an Instagram post. She wrote, Hello Covid! I have just received the result of my RT-PCR test and have tested positive. I was isolated and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a flaring headache, and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so I hope it passes soon. So grateful for the family and for being home. Stay safe everyone.

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested. “I am taking all necessary precautions. I have informed everyone I have met in the past week that I have Covid, but if someone else has contacted me please get tested . Double your mask and all stay safe, ”Bhasker added.

Kubbra Sait told her fans on Instagram that she had tested positive for the virus. “Hey folks, first and foremost #maskup Second, I tested positive with mild / asymptomatic Covid-19,” she wrote.

She also urged those who came in contact with her to have a home test. “If we were in contact with me, please do a home test … (so as not to burden the already overloaded test system). I still haven’t received the lab results it’s been 36 hours) , otherwise better stay indoors and take a break. You might not even realize you are a carrier (at this point). I’m fine. Rest and watch TV. Keep calm, drink plenty of fluids , watch little TV and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicro, “she said.

Vishal Dadlani also shared the news on Instagram. He wrote a note on his diagnosis indicating that he was exhibiting mild symptoms. “At no time, except during the weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), did I meet anyone without a mask. Nor did I touch anything not. disinfected, to my knowledge. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful, “he wrote.

He also asked people who had met him recently to get tested as well. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or the past 10 days. Unfortunately, despite all precautions, I tested Covid positive,” he informed.

Little Things actor Mithila Palkar broke the news that she was positive for Covid-19 to her fans on Instagram. “Hiee frenz! I started my birthday week on a positive note for Covid. Too bad I know! I am asymptomatic and isolated and I enjoy all the attention my friends and family practically shower,” said she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is doing well. “Other than that, my family is doing well so far. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I’ve barely met now since I started working), so I hope they continue to do well. met in the last 10 days have already been informed. I’m just passing by here telling you to hide, stay safe and hang on, “she added.

Comedian Ashish Chanchlani has also tested positive for the virus. He took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote: Hey everyone i wanted to let you know i tested positive for COVID i have mild symptoms but honestly body aches are the ABSOLUTE worst so i am trying to get full rest. I quarantined myself at home for complete isolation from others until I recovered. Your love and wishes are enough for me. Take care of yourself and especially your family and stay safe. Will be back stronger than ever

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh has also tested positive for the virus. She wrote, COVID + ve. One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was – “How will this affect Alayna?” I was scared then, I’m scared now. I am Covid + but luckily everyone in the family is negative and I immediately isolated myself the moment I had a fever and chills.

Apart from that, four actors from the Star Plus Pandya Store show tested positive. In a statement, the producers said actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar who are part of the “Pandya Store” TV show have tested positive for COVID-19. All have received medical assistance / attention and are in quarantine.

More than a lakh of people tested positive for the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in India to 3,52 26,386, including 3,007 cases of Omicron reported in 27 states and UTs, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases, followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

